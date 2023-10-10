A lot of creatures comprise the wide and colorful world of the Marvel universe and Marvel Snap. One of those is the professor-turned-swamp-like monster Man-Thing.

Man-Thing is the guardian of the Nexus of all realities. He was originally a human known as Dr. Ted Sallis, who transformed into a gigantic supernatural creature after injecting himself with the S0-2 Serum and crasing his car into a mystical swamp. In Marvel Snap, Man-Thing is one of the newest cards arriving in the game as part of the Bloodstone season.

Here are the best Man-Thing decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Man-Thing abilities, explained

Man-Thing is a four-cost, five-Power card with the ability that reads “Ongoing: 1, 2, and 3-Cost cards here have -2 Power.” On paper, he has a powerful ability that can easily disrupt cards that cost three or lower, making early game units weaker in the process which can be converted into offense for your side.

Once Man-Thing becomes available in the game, he will be released as a direct Series Four card. Players can get him from the Weekly Spotlight section of the Token Shop for 3,000 tokens. Man-Thing will also be part of the four-card pool from the Spotlight Caches weekly rotation from Oct. 10 to 17, so get ready to spend your tokens or credits if you want to make him part of your collection.

Strategy and best combos for Man-Thing decks in Marvel Snap

Man-Thing has a general effect that makes him a great tech card for almost any deck in the meta, especially since most decks nowadays incorporate the balance of including low-cost and high-cost cards to distribute the possible Power scale throughout the game.

There are some cards, however, that can enhance Man-Thing’s potential as an offensive and defensive threat. Viper is a good card that can transfer a random unit from your side to your opponent’s. This can ensure that you can take advantage of Man-Thing’s ability, especially if you target cards that already have negative Power like The Hood.

Green Goblin is another great combo card for Man-Thing thanks to his ability to transfer himself to the opponent’s side of a location while having negative three Power. As for Debri, she can create one-cost, zero-Power rocks on both locations for both players’ sides. A rock without a Power boost from another card or a location can have negative Power because of Man-Thing.

The combo of Hazmat and Luke Cage is another strategy that can work well with Man-Thing. Lowering the Power of your opponent’s cards can be converted to offense for your side, so combining the two mechanics may leave your opponent at a disadvantage most of the time.

The best Man-Thing decks in Marvel Snap

Toxic Junk

Junk your way to Infinite. Screenshot via Snap.fan

As mentioned, Man-Thing works well in a deck where lowering the Power of the opponent’s cards on locations is the main strategy. Here in the Toxic Junk deck, the negative Power that can be imposed on your opponent is converted into offense for your locations, eventually putting you ahead on at least two of those locations.

Viper, Green Goblin, and Hobgoblin are the tools you need to pile up unnecessary cards on your opponent’s side. This way, you can disrupt your opponent’s desired plays, especially if they use combo strategies that rely on using multiple cards in at least one location. Debri is also another great Junk filler, almost guaranteeing that you can give two rocks to your opponent’s side every game.

Sentry is there as a potential massive Power source for your side, while his created Void unit with negative 10 Power is the best target for Viper’s effect. The Hood is also present to give you the one-cost, six-Power Demon, as well as being Viper’s next transfer target. You can add Carnage in case you need to clean up the junk cards from your side while gaining plus two Power for each card you will destroy this way.

The combo of Hazmat and Luke Cage is there to inflict more negative Power on your opponent’s cards. As for Cosmo, she prevents cards like Enchantress and Rogue, which can disrupt and remove the Ongoing ability of Luke Cage. Cap off the deck with Alioth, which can guarantee that no cards will stay on the opponent’s side during the same turn and location where it is being played.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Man-Thing, the other win condition cards for this deck are:

Viper

Sentry

Green Goblin

Hobgoblin

Alioth

Viper helps the junk strategy come into fruition. Her best target for the transfer effect would be Sentry’s Void unit, which can be a bit predictable for your opponent. Still, this combo can guarantee you a 10-Power unit, while the opponent will have to deal with having a unit with massive negative Power.

The Goblin duo of Green Goblin and Hobgoblin is a straightforward junk strategy that can disrupt your opponent’s setup in an instant. As for Alioth, it can almost secure you one location in every game.

Cerebro Five

High five for Cerebro Five. Screenshot via Snap.fan

In this deck, Man-Thing is more of a tool that can give bonus damage to your opponent. But the main strategy of a Cerebro deck is to dominate locations with massive Power using cards with uniform Power.

Cerebro gives plus two Power to your cards with the highest Power. This is where the tactic of using cards with the same Power comes in handy, and using five-Power units throughout the game is the key strategy to fully take advantage of Cerebro’s Power boost. Copying its ability by using Mystique can create a massive Power boost of four to all of your five-Power cards.

Aside from Man-Thing, the other five-Power cards that you can use in this deck are Lizard and Silk for being cheap-cost cards, Polaris, Spider-Man, and Stegron for moving your opponent’s units, Miles Morales for his potential to become a cheap-cost card when you move a card in the last turn, Alioth for card destruction, and Doctor Doom for creating five-Power Doombots on each other location.

Finish the deck with Invisible Woman to protect the Cerebro and Mystique setup until the end of the game, preventing cards like Enchantress from doing her Ongoing ability disruption.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Cerebro

Mystique

Silk

Alioth

Doctor Doom

Cerebro and Mystique are the heart and soul of this deck. The combo’s added prowess to provide more Power to your units makes the deck more dangerous even if it functions as a great deck already.

Silk’s movement can be game-changing at times, while Alioth’s destruction potential is always there to secure a win on at least one location. As for Doctor Doom, he can give three instant five-Power units all at once when you play him in the late game.

