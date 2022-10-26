How many cards are in Marvel Snap?

Abomination 5 8 No Ability

Absorbing Man 4 3 On Reveal, If the last card you played has an On Reveal ability, this card copies it.

Adam Warlock 2 0 At the end of each turn, if you are winning this location, draw a card.

Aero 5 6 On Reveal: Move all enemy cards played this turn to this location.

Agatha Harkness 6 13 Agatha starts in your hand and plays your cards for you.

Agent 13 1 2 On Reveal: Add a random card to your hand.

Agent Coulson 3 4 On Reveal: Add a random four-cost and five-cost card to your hand.

America Chavez 6 10 You always draw this card on turn six, and not before.

Angel 1 2 When one of your cards is destroyed, this flies out of your deck to replace it.

Angela 2 1 When you play a card here, +2 Power.

Ant-Man 1 1 Ongoing: If you have three other cards here, +3 Power.

Apocalypse 6 8 When you discard this from your hand, put it back with +4 Power.

Armor 2 3 Ongoing: Cards at this location can’t be destroyed.

Arnim Zola 6 0 On Reveal: Destroy a random friendly card here; add copies of it to the other locations.

Baron Mordo 2 3 On Reveal: Your opponent draws a card, increase its cost by one

Beast 2 2 On Reveal: Return your other cards at this location to your hand. They cost one less.

Bishop 3 2 When you play a card, this gains +1 Power.

Black Bolt 5 7 On Reveal: Your opponent must discard the lowest-cost card in their hand.

Black Cat 3 6 If this is in your hand at the end of your turn, discard it.

Black Knight 1 2 When this is destroyed, draw a card.

Black Panther 4 2 On Reveal: Double this card’s Power.

Black Widow 2 1 On Reveal: Add a Widow’s Bite to your opponent’s hand.

Blade 1 3 On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand.

Blink 3 1 You can move this each turn. When it moves, +1 Power.

Blob 3 4 Ongoing: Nothing can move this to another location.

Blue Marvel 6 4 Ongoing: Your other cards have +1 Power.

Brood 3 2 On Reveal: Add two Broodlings to this location with the same Power.

Bucky Barnes 2 1 When this is destroyed, create the Winter Soldier in its place.

Bullseye 1 2 On Reveal: The next card you draw will be a two-cost card (if any are left).

Cable 2 2 On Reveal: Put the bottom card of your opponent’s deck into your hand.

Captain America 3 3 Ongoing: Your other cards at this location have +1 Power.

Captain Marvel 5 6 After the final turn, move to a location that wins you the game. (If possible)

Carnage 2 2 On Reveal: Destroy your other cards here. +2 Power for each destroyed.

Cerebro 3 0 Ongoing: Your highest power cards get +2 Power.

Cloak 2 4 On Reveal: Next turn, both players can move cards to this location.

Colleen Wing 3 5 On Reveal: Discard the lowest-cost card from your hand.

Colossus 2 3 Ongoing: Can’t be destroyed, moved, or have its power reduced.

Cosmo 3 3 Ongoing: On Reveal, Abilities won’t happen at this location.

Crossbones 4 8 You can only play this at locations where you are winning.

Crystal 4 4 On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, shuffle your hand into your deck and draw three cards.

Cyclops 3 4 No Ability

Dagger 2 1 When this moves to a location, +2 Power for each card your opponent has there.

Daredevil 2 2 On turn 5, you get to see your opponent’s plays before you make your own.

Darkhawk 1 3 You can only play this at locations where you already have a card.

Dazzler 4 4 Ongoing: If you have 4 cards at each location, +8 Power.

Deadpool 1 1 When this card is destroyed, return it to your hand with double the power.

Death 9 12 Cost one less for each card destroyed this game.

Deathlok 3 5 On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location.

Debrii 3 3 On Reveal: Add a Rock to each other location, for both players.

Demon 1 6 A deal is a deal.

Destroyer 6 14 On Reveal: Destroy your other cards.

Devil Dinosaur 4 0 Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your hand.

Doctor Doom 6 5 On Reveal: Add a five-Power Doombot to each other location.

Doctor Octopus 5 10 On Reveal: Pull four random cards from your opponent’s hand to their side of this location.

Doctor Strange 3 3 On Reveal: Move your highest power cards to this location.

Domino 2 3 You always draw this card on turn two, and not before.

Doombot 5 5 No Ability.

Dracula 4 0 After the final turn, discard a card from your hand. This has its Power.

Drax 4 4 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +4 Power.

Drone 1 1 No Ability.

Ebony Maw 1 6 You can’t play this after turn three. Ongoing: You can’t play cards here.

Electro 3 2 On Reveal: +1 Max Energy. Ongoing: You can only play one card a turn.

Elektra 1 1 On Reveal: Destroy a random enemy one-cost card at this location.

Elsa Bloodstone 1 1 At the end of each turn, if you are winning this location, +1 Power.

Enchantress 4 4 On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards at this location.

Falcon 2 3 On Reveal: Return your one-cost cards to your hand.

Forge 2 1 On Reveal: Give the next card you play +2 Power.

Galactus 6 3 On Reveal: If this is your only card here, destroy all other locations.

Gambit 3 1 Discards a card from your hand. Destroy a random enemy card.

Gamora 5 6 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +4 Power.

Ghost Rider 3 3 On Reveal: Bring back one of your discarded cards (to this location).

Ghost-Spider 5 7 Costs 0 if your opponent discarded a card from their hand this game.

Giganto 6 14 You can only play this at the left location.

Goose 2 2 Ongoing: Nobody can play four, five, or six-cost cards at this location.

Green Goblin 3 -3 On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of this.

Groot 3 3 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power.

Hawkeye 1 1 On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +2 Power.

Hazmat 2 1 On Reveal: Give all other cards -1 Power.

Heimdall 6 8 On Reveal: Move your other cards one location to the left.

Hela 6 6 On Reveal: Play all cards you discarded from your hand to random locations.

Hellcow 2 6 On Reveal: Discard two cards from your hand.

Hit Monkey 2 0 On Reveal: Gain +3 Power for each other card you played this turn.

Hobgoblin 5 -8 On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of this.

Hulk 6 11

Hulk Buster 3 4 On Reveal: Merge this card with a random friendly card at this location.

Human Torch 1 2 When this moves, double its Power.

Iceman 1 2 On Reveal: Give a random card in your opponent’s hand +1 cost. (Maximum six).

Invisible Woman 2 2 Ongoing: Cards you play here are not revealed until the game ends.

Iron Fist 1 2 On Reveal: Move the next card you play one location to the left after it reveals.

Iron Man 5 0 Ongoing: Your total Power is doubled at this location.

Ironheart 3 0 On Reveal: Give three other cards +2 Power.

Jane Foster 5 8 On Reveal: Draw all cards that cost zero from your deck.

Jean Grey 3 3 On Reveal: The next card your opponent plays must be played here, if possible.

Jessica Jones 5 8 On Reveal: If you don’t play a card here next turn, +2 Power.

Jubilee 4 1 On Reveal: Play the top card of your deck at this location.

Juggernaut 3 3 On Reveal: If your opponent played cards here this turn, move them randomly.

Kang 5 0 No Ability

Kazar 4 5 Ongoing: Your one-cost Cards have +1 Power.

Killmonger 3 3 On Reveal: Destroy ALL one-cost cards.

Kingpin 3 4 On Reveal: Next turn, destroy cards that move here.

Kitty Pryde 1 2 You can pull this back to your hand at any time.

Klaw 5 4 Ongoing: +5 Power at the location to the right.

Korg 1 2 On Reveal: Shuffle a Rock into the opponent’s deck.

Kraven 2 2 When a card moves here, this gets +2 Power.

Lady Deathstrike 6 4 On Reveal: Destroy the enemy card with the highest Power at this location.

Lady Sif 2 4 On Reveal: Discard the highest-cost card from your hand.

Leader 6 4 On Reveal: Copy all cards your opponent played this turn, but on your side.

Leech 5 3 On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all cards in your opponent’s hand.

Legion 5 4 On Reveal: Change the other locations into this location.

Lizard 2 4 Ongoing: -3 Power if your opponent has four cards here.

Lockjaw 3 2 When you play a card here, swap it with a card in your deck.

Luke Cage 2 1 Ongoing: Your cards can’t have their Power reduced.

Magik 5 3 On Reveal: Change this location to ‘Limbo’.

Magneto 6 12 On Reveal: Move all opposing three and four-#cost cards to this location.

Makkari 0 2 When you draw this, place it at a random location.

Mantis 1 2 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, draw a card from their deck.

Maria Hill 2 3 On Reveal: Add a random one-cost card to your hand.

Maximus 3 7 On Reveal: Your opponent draws two cards.

Medusa 2 2 On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, +2 Power.

Mephisto 6 0 If you win this game, double your winnings.

Miles Morales 4 5 If a card moved last turn, this costs one.

Mirage 4 5 As you play this, disguise it as Mister Fantastic. After the final turn, reveal it.

Mister Fantastic 3 2 Ongoing: Adjacent locations have +2 Power.

Mister Negative 4 4 On Reveal: Swap the Power and cost of all cards in your deck.

Mister Sinister 2 2 On Reveal: Add a Sinister Clone to this location with the same Power.

Misty Knight 1 2 No Ability

MODOK 5 8 Ongoing: If both players have four cards at this location, +6 Power.

Mojo 2 2 Ongoing: If both players have four cards at this location, +6 Power.

Monster 6 9 No Ability

Moon Girl 4 4 On Reveal: Duplicate your hand.

Moon Knight 3 3 On Reveal: Discard a card from each player’s hand.

Morbius 2 0 Ongoing: +2 Power for each card you discarded from your hand this game.

Morph 3 0 On Reveal: Become a copy of a random card in your opponent’s hand.

Ms Marvel 3 4 Ongoing: If this is your only card here, adjacent locations have +5 Power.

Multiple Man 2 3 When this moves, add a copy to the old location.

Mysterio 2 5 As you play this, play Illusions to other locations. Disguise this as an Illusion until the game ends.

Mystique 3 0 On Reveal: If the last card you played has an Ongoing ability, this card gains it.

Nakia 3 1 On Reveal: Give all cards in your hand +2 Power.

Namor 4 5 Ongoing: +5 Power if this is your only card here.

Nebula 1 1 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, x2 Power and put this in your hand.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead 3 2 When any card is played here, destroy this card AND that card.

Nick Fury 5 7 On Reveal: Add three random six-cost cards to your hand.

Nightcrawler 1 2 You can move this once.

Nova 1 2 When this is destroyed, give your other cards +1 Power.

Odin 6 8 On Reveal: Activate the On Reveal abilities of your other cards at this location.

Okoye 1 1 On Reveal: Give every card in your deck +1 Power.

Omega Red 4 5 Ongoing: If you’re ahead by 10 power here, +4 power to other locations.

Onslaught 6 6 Ongoing: Double your other Ongoing effects at this location.

Orka 6 9 Ongoing: +5 Power if this is your only card here.

Patriot 3 1 Ongoing: Your cards with no abilities have +2 Power.

Polaris 3 5 On Reveal: Move an opposing one or two-cost card to this location.

Professor X 5 3 Ongoing: Lockdown this location. (Cards can’t be added, removed, or destroyed.)

Psylocke 2 1 On Reveal: Next turn, you get +1 Energy.

Quake 2 3 On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, swap the positions of each location.

Quicksilver 1 2 Starts in your opening hand.

Quinjet 1 2 Ongoing: Cards that didn’t start in your deck cost one less.

Red Guardian 3 6 On Reveal: You must play a card here next turn.

Red Skull 5 14 Ongoing: Enemy cards at this location have +2 Power.

Rescue 5 5 On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +5 Power.

Rhino 3 3 On Reveal: Ruin this location. (remove its ability)

Rocket Raccoon 1 2 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +2 Power.

Rockslide 4 6 On Reveal: Shuffle two useless Rocks into your opponent’s deck.

Rogue 3 1 On Reveal: Steal an Ongoing ability from a random enemy card at this location.

Ronan the Accuser 4 0 Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your opponent’s hand.

Sabretooth 3 4 When this is destroyed, return it to your hand. It costs zero.

Sandman 4 1 Ongoing: Players can only play one card a turn.

Scarlet Witch 1 2 On Reveal: Replace this location with a random new one.

Scorpion 3 3 On Reveal: Afflict cards in your opponent’s hand with -1 Power.

Sentinel 2 3 On Reveal: Add another Sentinelto your hand.

Sentry 4 10 On Reveal: Add The Void (seven Power) to your opponent’s side of this location.

Sera 5 5 Ongoing: Cards in your hand cost one less. (minimum one)

Shadow King 6 4 On Reveal: Destroy all other cards that have two or less Power.

Shang-Chi 4 3 On Reveal: Destroy all enemy cards at this location that have 9 or more Power.

She-Hulk 4 5 Ongoing: If your opponent has a higher cost card here, +3 Power.

Shocker 2 3 No Ability

Shuri 4 2 On Reveal: Double the Power of the next card you play.

Silk 4 5 When either player draws a card, set its cost to six.

Silver Sable 2 6 You can only play this at a location where you have 6+ total Power.

Silver Samurai 1 2 When this is discarded from your hand, draw a card.

Silver Surfer 4 0 On Reveal: Double the power of ALL six cost cards here.

Snowguard 1 2 If you haven’t played this by turn three, transform into a random spirit animal.

Spectrum 6 4 On Reveal: Give your Ongoing cards +2 Power.

Spider-Man 4 2 On Reveal: Your opponent can’t play cards at this location next turn

Spider-Woman 4 4 On Reveal: Inflict all enemy cards here with -1 Power.

Squirrel Girl 1 1 On Reveal: Add a 1-Power Squirrel to each other location.

Star Lord 2 2 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power.

Storm 3 2 On Reveal: Flood this location. Next turn is the last turn cards can be played here.

Strong Guy 2 3 Ongoing: If your hand is empty, +6 Power.

Stryfe 3 7 If your opponent has 12+ Power here at the end of any turn, destroy this.

Sunspot 1 1 At the end of each turn, gain +1 Power for each unspent Energy.

Super Skrull 6 6 Ongoing: Has the Ongoing effects of all enemy cards.

Surtur 5 0 If you move the Human Torch to this location, +10 Power.

Swarm 2 3 When this is discarded from your hand, add two zero-cost copies to your hand.

Sword Master 4 7 On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand.

Taskmaster 5 0 On Reveal: Set this card’s Power equal to the Power of the last card you played.

Thanos 6 8 At the start of the game, shuffle the six Infinity Stones into your deck.

The Collector 2 0 When a card enters your hand from anywhere (except your deck), +2 Power.

The Hood 1 -2 On Reveal: Add a Demon to your hand.

The Infinaut 6 20 If you played a card last turn, you can’t play this.

The Punisher 3 2 Ongoing: +1 Power for each opposing card at this location.

The Thing 4 6 No Ability

The Void 4 7 No Ability

Thor 4 6 On Reveal: Shuffle Mjölnir into your deck.

Titania 1 5 When ANY card is played at this location, this card switches sides.

Typhoid Mary 4 10 Ongoing: Your other cards have -1 Power.

Uatu the Watcher 1 2 Once this is in your hand, you can see unrevealed locations.

Ultron 6 7 On Reveal: Create four one-Power Drones at each adjacent location.

Uncle Ben 1 2 When this card is destroyed, add Spider-Man to your hand.

Valkyrie 5 3 On Reveal: Set ALL cards at this location to three Power.

Venom 3 1 On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location. Add their Power to this card.

Viper 2 3 On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of one of your other cards at this location.

Vision 5 7 You can move this each turn.

Vulture 3 3 When this card moves, +5 Power.

War Machine 4 5 Ongoing: Your one-cost cards have +1 Power.

Warpath 4 5 Ongoing: If any of your locations are empty, +4 Power.

Wasp 0 1 No Ability

Wave 3 3 On Reveal: Next turn, cards in both players’ hands cost four.

White Queen 4 6 On Reveal: Draw a copy of the highest-cost card in your opponent’s hand.

White Tiger 5 1 On Reveal: Add a seven-Power Tiger to another location.

Widow’s Bite 0 0 While this is in your hand, cards in your deck cannot be drawn.

Winter Soldier 2 6 No Ability.

Wolfsbane 3 1 On Reveal: +2 Power for each other card you have here.

Wolverine 2 3 When this card is discarded or destroyed, play it at a random location.

Wong 4 2 Ongoing: Your On Reveal abilities at this location happen twice.

Yellowjacket 0 2 On Reveal: Afflict your other cards at this location with -1 Power.

Yondu 1 2 On Reveal: Remove the top card of your opponent’s deck.

Yo-Yo 1 2 When this card moves, move it back with +1 Power.

Zabu 5 7 If this is in your hand when you discard a card, put that card back and discard this instead.