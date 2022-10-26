Marvel Snap has quickly become one of the most popular card games, and it’s not hard to see why. The virtual card game has collectible cards featuring Marvel heroes, villains, and addictive gameplay. Whether you are looking to play or collect, here is everything you need to know about the available cards thus far.
Since it was launched on Oct. 18, Marvel Snap has reached the top of the App Store. After just a day, it was downloaded about 500,000 times in the Google Play Store. The game has become quite popular on mobile and PC, with players hoping to collect every card.
How many cards are in Marvel Snap?
According to Marvelsnap.io, there are currently 229 available cards.
These cards include character cards, character variant cards, and locations. Each deck has 12 cards with only six turns, making it an action-packed, fast-paced card game. The goal is to destroy your opponent’s locations with your character cards, which all cost a certain amount to attack.
The decks you build all have a different engine and playstyle. Some decks are built around draw power, others are more about power, and some are about defending your location. The key is to create synergy between your characters and locations.
Every card in Marvel Snap
Here is the current full list of cards in Marvel Snap.
|Name
|Cost
|Power
|Ability
|Abomination
|5
|8
|No Ability
|Absorbing Man
|4
|3
|On Reveal, If the last card you played has an On Reveal ability, this card copies it.
|Adam Warlock
|2
|0
|At the end of each turn, if you are winning this location, draw a card.
|Aero
|5
|6
|On Reveal: Move all enemy cards played this turn to this location.
|Agatha Harkness
|6
|13
|Agatha starts in your hand and plays your cards for you.
|Agent 13
|1
|2
|On Reveal: Add a random card to your hand.
|Agent Coulson
|3
|4
|On Reveal: Add a random four-cost and five-cost card to your hand.
|America Chavez
|6
|10
|You always draw this card on turn six, and not before.
|Angel
|1
|2
|When one of your cards is destroyed, this flies out of your deck to replace it.
|Angela
|2
|1
|When you play a card here, +2 Power.
|Ant-Man
|1
|1
|Ongoing: If you have three other cards here, +3 Power.
|Apocalypse
|6
|8
|When you discard this from your hand, put it back with +4 Power.
|Armor
|2
|3
|Ongoing: Cards at this location can’t be destroyed.
|Arnim Zola
|6
|0
|On Reveal: Destroy a random friendly card here; add copies of it to the other locations.
|Baron Mordo
|2
|3
|On Reveal: Your opponent draws a card, increase its cost by one
|Beast
|2
|2
|On Reveal: Return your other cards at this location to your hand. They cost one less.
|Bishop
|3
|2
|When you play a card, this gains +1 Power.
|Black Bolt
|5
|7
|On Reveal: Your opponent must discard the lowest-cost card in their hand.
|Black Cat
|3
|6
|If this is in your hand at the end of your turn, discard it.
|Black Knight
|1
|2
|When this is destroyed, draw a card.
|Black Panther
|4
|2
|On Reveal: Double this card’s Power.
|Black Widow
|2
|1
|On Reveal: Add a Widow’s Bite to your opponent’s hand.
|Blade
|1
|3
|On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand.
|Blink
|3
|1
|You can move this each turn. When it moves, +1 Power.
|Blob
|3
|4
|Ongoing: Nothing can move this to another location.
|Blue Marvel
|6
|4
|Ongoing: Your other cards have +1 Power.
|Brood
|3
|2
|On Reveal: Add two Broodlings to this location with the same Power.
|Bucky Barnes
|2
|1
|When this is destroyed, create the Winter Soldier in its place.
|Bullseye
|1
|2
|On Reveal: The next card you draw will be a two-cost card (if any are left).
|Cable
|2
|2
|On Reveal: Put the bottom card of your opponent’s deck into your hand.
|Captain America
|3
|3
|Ongoing: Your other cards at this location have +1 Power.
|Captain Marvel
|5
|6
|After the final turn, move to a location that wins you the game. (If possible)
|Carnage
|2
|2
|On Reveal: Destroy your other cards here. +2 Power for each destroyed.
|Cerebro
|3
|0
|Ongoing: Your highest power cards get +2 Power.
|Cloak
|2
|4
|On Reveal: Next turn, both players can move cards to this location.
|Colleen Wing
|3
|5
|On Reveal: Discard the lowest-cost card from your hand.
|Colossus
|2
|3
|Ongoing: Can’t be destroyed, moved, or have its power reduced.
|Cosmo
|3
|3
|Ongoing: On Reveal, Abilities won’t happen at this location.
|Crossbones
|4
|8
|You can only play this at locations where you are winning.
|Crystal
|4
|4
|On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, shuffle your hand into your deck and draw three cards.
|Cyclops
|3
|4
|No Ability
|Dagger
|2
|1
|When this moves to a location, +2 Power for each card your opponent has there.
|Daredevil
|2
|2
|On turn 5, you get to see your opponent’s plays before you make your own.
|Darkhawk
|1
|3
|You can only play this at locations where you already have a card.
|Dazzler
|4
|4
|Ongoing: If you have 4 cards at each location, +8 Power.
|Deadpool
|1
|1
|When this card is destroyed, return it to your hand with double the power.
|Death
|9
|12
|Cost one less for each card destroyed this game.
|Deathlok
|3
|5
|On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location.
|Debrii
|3
|3
|On Reveal: Add a Rock to each other location, for both players.
|Demon
|1
|6
|A deal is a deal.
|Destroyer
|6
|14
|On Reveal: Destroy your other cards.
|Devil Dinosaur
|4
|0
|Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your hand.
|Doctor Doom
|6
|5
|On Reveal: Add a five-Power Doombot to each other location.
|Doctor Octopus
|5
|10
|On Reveal: Pull four random cards from your opponent’s hand to their side of this location.
|Doctor Strange
|3
|3
|On Reveal: Move your highest power cards to this location.
|Domino
|2
|3
|You always draw this card on turn two, and not before.
|Doombot
|5
|5
|No Ability.
|Dracula
|4
|0
|After the final turn, discard a card from your hand. This has its Power.
|Drax
|4
|4
|On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +4 Power.
|Drone
|1
|1
|No Ability.
|Ebony Maw
|1
|6
|You can’t play this after turn three. Ongoing: You can’t play cards here.
|Electro
|3
|2
|On Reveal: +1 Max Energy. Ongoing: You can only play one card a turn.
|Elektra
|1
|1
|On Reveal: Destroy a random enemy one-cost card at this location.
|Elsa Bloodstone
|1
|1
|At the end of each turn, if you are winning this location, +1 Power.
|Enchantress
|4
|4
|On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards at this location.
|Falcon
|2
|3
|On Reveal: Return your one-cost cards to your hand.
|Forge
|2
|1
|On Reveal: Give the next card you play +2 Power.
|Galactus
|6
|3
|On Reveal: If this is your only card here, destroy all other locations.
|Gambit
|3
|1
|Discards a card from your hand. Destroy a random enemy card.
|Gamora
|5
|6
|On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +4 Power.
|Ghost Rider
|3
|3
|On Reveal: Bring back one of your discarded cards (to this location).
|Ghost-Spider
|5
|7
|Costs 0 if your opponent discarded a card from their hand this game.
|Giganto
|6
|14
|You can only play this at the left location.
|Goose
|2
|2
|Ongoing: Nobody can play four, five, or six-cost cards at this location.
|Green Goblin
|3
|-3
|On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of this.
|Groot
|3
|3
|On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power.
|Hawkeye
|1
|1
|On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +2 Power.
|Hazmat
|2
|1
|On Reveal: Give all other cards -1 Power.
|Heimdall
|6
|8
|On Reveal: Move your other cards one location to the left.
|Hela
|6
|6
|On Reveal: Play all cards you discarded from your hand to random locations.
|Hellcow
|2
|6
|On Reveal: Discard two cards from your hand.
|Hit Monkey
|2
|0
|On Reveal: Gain +3 Power for each other card you played this turn.
|Hobgoblin
|5
|-8
|On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of this.
|Hulk
|6
|11
|Hulk Buster
|3
|4
|On Reveal: Merge this card with a random friendly card at this location.
|Human Torch
|1
|2
|When this moves, double its Power.
|Iceman
|1
|2
|On Reveal: Give a random card in your opponent’s hand +1 cost. (Maximum six).
|Invisible Woman
|2
|2
|Ongoing: Cards you play here are not revealed until the game ends.
|Iron Fist
|1
|2
|On Reveal: Move the next card you play one location to the left after it reveals.
|Iron Man
|5
|0
|Ongoing: Your total Power is doubled at this location.
|Ironheart
|3
|0
|On Reveal: Give three other cards +2 Power.
|Jane Foster
|5
|8
|On Reveal: Draw all cards that cost zero from your deck.
|Jean Grey
|3
|3
|On Reveal: The next card your opponent plays must be played here, if possible.
|Jessica Jones
|5
|8
|On Reveal: If you don’t play a card here next turn, +2 Power.
|Jubilee
|4
|1
|On Reveal: Play the top card of your deck at this location.
|Juggernaut
|3
|3
|On Reveal: If your opponent played cards here this turn, move them randomly.
|Kang
|5
|0
|No Ability
|Kazar
|4
|5
|Ongoing: Your one-cost Cards have +1 Power.
|Killmonger
|3
|3
|On Reveal: Destroy ALL one-cost cards.
|Kingpin
|3
|4
|On Reveal: Next turn, destroy cards that move here.
|Kitty Pryde
|1
|2
|You can pull this back to your hand at any time.
|Klaw
|5
|4
|Ongoing: +5 Power at the location to the right.
|Korg
|1
|2
|On Reveal: Shuffle a Rock into the opponent’s deck.
|Kraven
|2
|2
|When a card moves here, this gets +2 Power.
|Lady Deathstrike
|6
|4
|On Reveal: Destroy the enemy card with the highest Power at this location.
|Lady Sif
|2
|4
|On Reveal: Discard the highest-cost card from your hand.
|Leader
|6
|4
|On Reveal: Copy all cards your opponent played this turn, but on your side.
|Leech
|5
|3
|On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all cards in your opponent’s hand.
|Legion
|5
|4
|On Reveal: Change the other locations into this location.
|Lizard
|2
|4
|Ongoing: -3 Power if your opponent has four cards here.
|Lockjaw
|3
|2
|When you play a card here, swap it with a card in your deck.
|Luke Cage
|2
|1
|Ongoing: Your cards can’t have their Power reduced.
|Magik
|5
|3
|On Reveal: Change this location to ‘Limbo’.
|Magneto
|6
|12
|On Reveal: Move all opposing three and four-#cost cards to this location.
|Makkari
|0
|2
|When you draw this, place it at a random location.
|Mantis
|1
|2
|On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, draw a card from their deck.
|Maria Hill
|2
|3
|On Reveal: Add a random one-cost card to your hand.
|Maximus
|3
|7
|On Reveal: Your opponent draws two cards.
|Medusa
|2
|2
|On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, +2 Power.
|Mephisto
|6
|0
|If you win this game, double your winnings.
|Miles Morales
|4
|5
|If a card moved last turn, this costs one.
|Mirage
|4
|5
|As you play this, disguise it as Mister Fantastic. After the final turn, reveal it.
|Mister Fantastic
|3
|2
|Ongoing: Adjacent locations have +2 Power.
|Mister Negative
|4
|4
|On Reveal: Swap the Power and cost of all cards in your deck.
|Mister Sinister
|2
|2
|On Reveal: Add a Sinister Clone to this location with the same Power.
|Misty Knight
|1
|2
|No Ability
|MODOK
|5
|8
|Ongoing: If both players have four cards at this location, +6 Power.
|Mojo
|2
|2
|Ongoing: If both players have four cards at this location, +6 Power.
|Monster
|6
|9
|No Ability
|Moon Girl
|4
|4
|On Reveal: Duplicate your hand.
|Moon Knight
|3
|3
|On Reveal: Discard a card from each player’s hand.
|Morbius
|2
|0
|Ongoing: +2 Power for each card you discarded from your hand this game.
|Morph
|3
|0
|On Reveal: Become a copy of a random card in your opponent’s hand.
|Ms Marvel
|3
|4
|Ongoing: If this is your only card here, adjacent locations have +5 Power.
|Multiple Man
|2
|3
|When this moves, add a copy to the old location.
|Mysterio
|2
|5
|As you play this, play Illusions to other locations. Disguise this as an Illusion until the game ends.
|Mystique
|3
|0
|On Reveal: If the last card you played has an Ongoing ability, this card gains it.
|Nakia
|3
|1
|On Reveal: Give all cards in your hand +2 Power.
|Namor
|4
|5
|Ongoing: +5 Power if this is your only card here.
|Nebula
|1
|1
|On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, x2 Power and put this in your hand.
|Negasonic Teenage Warhead
|3
|2
|When any card is played here, destroy this card AND that card.
|Nick Fury
|5
|7
|On Reveal: Add three random six-cost cards to your hand.
|Nightcrawler
|1
|2
|You can move this once.
|Nova
|1
|2
|When this is destroyed, give your other cards +1 Power.
|Odin
|6
|8
|On Reveal: Activate the On Reveal abilities of your other cards at this location.
|Okoye
|1
|1
|On Reveal: Give every card in your deck +1 Power.
|Omega Red
|4
|5
|Ongoing: If you’re ahead by 10 power here, +4 power to other locations.
|Onslaught
|6
|6
|Ongoing: Double your other Ongoing effects at this location.
|Orka
|6
|9
|Ongoing: +5 Power if this is your only card here.
|Patriot
|3
|1
|Ongoing: Your cards with no abilities have +2 Power.
|Polaris
|3
|5
|On Reveal: Move an opposing one or two-cost card to this location.
|Professor X
|5
|3
|Ongoing: Lockdown this location. (Cards can’t be added, removed, or destroyed.)
|Psylocke
|2
|1
|On Reveal: Next turn, you get +1 Energy.
|Quake
|2
|3
|On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, swap the positions of each location.
|Quicksilver
|1
|2
|Starts in your opening hand.
|Quinjet
|1
|2
|Ongoing: Cards that didn’t start in your deck cost one less.
|Red Guardian
|3
|6
|On Reveal: You must play a card here next turn.
|Red Skull
|5
|14
|Ongoing: Enemy cards at this location have +2 Power.
|Rescue
|5
|5
|On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +5 Power.
|Rhino
|3
|3
|On Reveal: Ruin this location. (remove its ability)
|Rocket Raccoon
|1
|2
|On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +2 Power.
|Rockslide
|4
|6
|On Reveal: Shuffle two useless Rocks into your opponent’s deck.
|Rogue
|3
|1
|On Reveal: Steal an Ongoing ability from a random enemy card at this location.
|Ronan the Accuser
|4
|0
|Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your opponent’s hand.
|Sabretooth
|3
|4
|When this is destroyed, return it to your hand. It costs zero.
|Sandman
|4
|1
|Ongoing: Players can only play one card a turn.
|Scarlet Witch
|1
|2
|On Reveal: Replace this location with a random new one.
|Scorpion
|3
|3
|On Reveal: Afflict cards in your opponent’s hand with -1 Power.
|Sentinel
|2
|3
|On Reveal: Add another Sentinelto your hand.
|Sentry
|4
|10
|On Reveal: Add The Void (seven Power) to your opponent’s side of this location.
|Sera
|5
|5
|Ongoing: Cards in your hand cost one less. (minimum one)
|Shadow King
|6
|4
|On Reveal: Destroy all other cards that have two or less Power.
|Shang-Chi
|4
|3
|On Reveal: Destroy all enemy cards at this location that have 9 or more Power.
|She-Hulk
|4
|5
|Ongoing: If your opponent has a higher cost card here, +3 Power.
|Shocker
|2
|3
|No Ability
|Shuri
|4
|2
|On Reveal: Double the Power of the next card you play.
|Silk
|4
|5
|When either player draws a card, set its cost to six.
|Silver Sable
|2
|6
|You can only play this at a location where you have 6+ total Power.
|Silver Samurai
|1
|2
|When this is discarded from your hand, draw a card.
|Silver Surfer
|4
|0
|On Reveal: Double the power of ALL six cost cards here.
|Snowguard
|1
|2
|If you haven’t played this by turn three, transform into a random spirit animal.
|Spectrum
|6
|4
|On Reveal: Give your Ongoing cards +2 Power.
|Spider-Man
|4
|2
|On Reveal: Your opponent can’t play cards at this location next turn
|Spider-Woman
|4
|4
|On Reveal: Inflict all enemy cards here with -1 Power.
|Squirrel Girl
|1
|1
|On Reveal: Add a 1-Power Squirrel to each other location.
|Star Lord
|2
|2
|On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power.
|Storm
|3
|2
|On Reveal: Flood this location. Next turn is the last turn cards can be played here.
|Strong Guy
|2
|3
|Ongoing: If your hand is empty, +6 Power.
|Stryfe
|3
|7
|If your opponent has 12+ Power here at the end of any turn, destroy this.
|Sunspot
|1
|1
|At the end of each turn, gain +1 Power for each unspent Energy.
|Super Skrull
|6
|6
|Ongoing: Has the Ongoing effects of all enemy cards.
|Surtur
|5
|0
|If you move the Human Torch to this location, +10 Power.
|Swarm
|2
|3
|When this is discarded from your hand, add two zero-cost copies to your hand.
|Sword Master
|4
|7
|On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand.
|Taskmaster
|5
|0
|On Reveal: Set this card’s Power equal to the Power of the last card you played.
|Thanos
|6
|8
|At the start of the game, shuffle the six Infinity Stones into your deck.
|The Collector
|2
|0
|When a card enters your hand from anywhere (except your deck), +2 Power.
|The Hood
|1
|-2
|On Reveal: Add a Demon to your hand.
|The Infinaut
|6
|20
|If you played a card last turn, you can’t play this.
|The Punisher
|3
|2
|Ongoing: +1 Power for each opposing card at this location.
|The Thing
|4
|6
|No Ability
|The Void
|4
|7
|No Ability
|Thor
|4
|6
|On Reveal: Shuffle Mjölnir into your deck.
|Titania
|1
|5
|When ANY card is played at this location, this card switches sides.
|Typhoid Mary
|4
|10
|Ongoing: Your other cards have -1 Power.
|Uatu the Watcher
|1
|2
|Once this is in your hand, you can see unrevealed locations.
|Ultron
|6
|7
|On Reveal: Create four one-Power Drones at each adjacent location.
|Uncle Ben
|1
|2
|When this card is destroyed, add Spider-Man to your hand.
|Valkyrie
|5
|3
|On Reveal: Set ALL cards at this location to three Power.
|Venom
|3
|1
|On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location. Add their Power to this card.
|Viper
|2
|3
|On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of one of your other cards at this location.
|Vision
|5
|7
|You can move this each turn.
|Vulture
|3
|3
|When this card moves, +5 Power.
|War Machine
|4
|5
|Ongoing: Your one-cost cards have +1 Power.
|Warpath
|4
|5
|Ongoing: If any of your locations are empty, +4 Power.
|Wasp
|0
|1
|No Ability
|Wave
|3
|3
|On Reveal: Next turn, cards in both players’ hands cost four.
|White Queen
|4
|6
|On Reveal: Draw a copy of the highest-cost card in your opponent’s hand.
|White Tiger
|5
|1
|On Reveal: Add a seven-Power Tiger to another location.
|Widow’s Bite
|0
|0
|While this is in your hand, cards in your deck cannot be drawn.
|Winter Soldier
|2
|6
|No Ability.
|Wolfsbane
|3
|1
|On Reveal: +2 Power for each other card you have here.
|Wolverine
|2
|3
|When this card is discarded or destroyed, play it at a random location.
|Wong
|4
|2
|Ongoing: Your On Reveal abilities at this location happen twice.
|Yellowjacket
|0
|2
|On Reveal: Afflict your other cards at this location with -1 Power.
|Yondu
|1
|2
|On Reveal: Remove the top card of your opponent’s deck.
|Yo-Yo
|1
|2
|When this card moves, move it back with +1 Power.
|Zabu
|5
|7
|If this is in your hand when you discard a card, put that card back and discard this instead.
|Zero
|1
|3
|On Reveal: Remove the abilities on the next card you play.
How to unlock new cards in Marvel Snap
To get new cards, you must increase your Collection Level. The cards are dropped at random, similar to opening a pack of cards, so the more cards you can acquire, the better.
You also want to upgrade the rarity of your existing cards by using Boosters and Credits. The rarity goes from Common to Infinity. Doing this will increase your Collection Level. This will get you more cards but make it more difficult to upgrade cards.