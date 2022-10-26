How many cards are in Marvel Snap?

Create the strongest deck.

Image via Marvel

Marvel Snap has quickly become one of the most popular card games, and it’s not hard to see why. The virtual card game has collectible cards featuring Marvel heroes, villains, and addictive gameplay. Whether you are looking to play or collect, here is everything you need to know about the available cards thus far.

Since it was launched on Oct. 18, Marvel Snap has reached the top of the App Store. After just a day, it was downloaded about 500,000 times in the Google Play Store. The game has become quite popular on mobile and PC, with players hoping to collect every card.

How many cards are in Marvel Snap?

According to Marvelsnap.io, there are currently 229 available cards.

These cards include character cards, character variant cards, and locations. Each deck has 12 cards with only six turns, making it an action-packed, fast-paced card game. The goal is to destroy your opponent’s locations with your character cards, which all cost a certain amount to attack.

The decks you build all have a different engine and playstyle. Some decks are built around draw power, others are more about power, and some are about defending your location. The key is to create synergy between your characters and locations.

Every card in Marvel Snap

Here is the current full list of cards in Marvel Snap.

NameCostPowerAbility
Abomination58No Ability
Absorbing Man43On Reveal, If the last card you played has an On Reveal ability, this card copies it.
Adam Warlock20At the end of each turn, if you are winning this location, draw a card.
Aero56On Reveal: Move all enemy cards played this turn to this location.
Agatha Harkness613Agatha starts in your hand and plays your cards for you.
Agent 1312On Reveal: Add a random card to your hand.
Agent Coulson34On Reveal: Add a random four-cost and five-cost card to your hand.
America Chavez610You always draw this card on turn six, and not before.
Angel12When one of your cards is destroyed, this flies out of your deck to replace it.
Angela21When you play a card here, +2 Power.
Ant-Man11Ongoing: If you have three other cards here, +3 Power.
Apocalypse68When you discard this from your hand, put it back with +4 Power.
Armor23Ongoing: Cards at this location can’t be destroyed.
Arnim Zola60On Reveal: Destroy a random friendly card here; add copies of it to the other locations.
Baron Mordo23On Reveal: Your opponent draws a card, increase its cost by one
Beast22On Reveal: Return your other cards at this location to your hand. They cost one less.
Bishop32When you play a card, this gains +1 Power.
Black Bolt57On Reveal: Your opponent must discard the lowest-cost card in their hand.
Black Cat36If this is in your hand at the end of your turn, discard it.
Black Knight12When this is destroyed, draw a card.
Black Panther42On Reveal: Double this card’s Power.
Black Widow21On Reveal: Add a Widow’s Bite to your opponent’s hand.
Blade13On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand.
Blink31You can move this each turn. When it moves, +1 Power.
Blob34Ongoing: Nothing can move this to another location.
Blue Marvel64Ongoing: Your other cards have +1 Power.
Brood32On Reveal: Add two Broodlings to this location with the same Power.
Bucky Barnes21When this is destroyed, create the Winter Soldier in its place.
Bullseye12On Reveal: The next card you draw will be a two-cost card (if any are left).
Cable22On Reveal: Put the bottom card of your opponent’s deck into your hand.
Captain America33Ongoing: Your other cards at this location have +1 Power.
Captain Marvel56After the final turn, move to a location that wins you the game. (If possible)
Carnage22On Reveal: Destroy your other cards here. +2 Power for each destroyed.
Cerebro30Ongoing: Your highest power cards get +2 Power.
Cloak24On Reveal: Next turn, both players can move cards to this location.
Colleen Wing35On Reveal: Discard the lowest-cost card from your hand.
Colossus23Ongoing: Can’t be destroyed, moved, or have its power reduced.
Cosmo33Ongoing: On Reveal, Abilities won’t happen at this location.
Crossbones48You can only play this at locations where you are winning.
Crystal44On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, shuffle your hand into your deck and draw three cards.
Cyclops34No Ability
Dagger21When this moves to a location, +2 Power for each card your opponent has there.
Daredevil22On turn 5, you get to see your opponent’s plays before you make your own.
Darkhawk13You can only play this at locations where you already have a card.
Dazzler44Ongoing: If you have 4 cards at each location, +8 Power.
Deadpool11When this card is destroyed, return it to your hand with double the power.
Death912Cost one less for each card destroyed this game.
Deathlok35On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location.
Debrii33On Reveal: Add a Rock to each other location, for both players.
Demon16A deal is a deal.
Destroyer614On Reveal: Destroy your other cards.
Devil Dinosaur40Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your hand.
Doctor Doom65On Reveal: Add a five-Power Doombot to each other location.
Doctor Octopus510On Reveal: Pull four random cards from your opponent’s hand to their side of this location.
Doctor Strange33On Reveal: Move your highest power cards to this location.
Domino23You always draw this card on turn two, and not before.
Doombot55No Ability.
Dracula40After the final turn, discard a card from your hand. This has its Power.
Drax44On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +4 Power.
Drone11No Ability.
Ebony Maw16You can’t play this after turn three. Ongoing: You can’t play cards here.
Electro32On Reveal: +1 Max Energy. Ongoing: You can only play one card a turn.
Elektra11On Reveal: Destroy a random enemy one-cost card at this location.
Elsa Bloodstone11At the end of each turn, if you are winning this location, +1 Power.
Enchantress44On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards at this location.
Falcon23On Reveal: Return your one-cost cards to your hand.
Forge21On Reveal: Give the next card you play +2 Power.
Galactus63On Reveal: If this is your only card here, destroy all other locations.
Gambit31Discards a card from your hand. Destroy a random enemy card.
Gamora56On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +4 Power.
Ghost Rider33On Reveal: Bring back one of your discarded cards (to this location).
Ghost-Spider57Costs 0 if your opponent discarded a card from their hand this game.
Giganto614You can only play this at the left location.
Goose22Ongoing: Nobody can play four, five, or six-cost cards at this location.
Green Goblin3-3On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of this.
Groot33On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power.
Hawkeye11On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +2 Power.
Hazmat21On Reveal: Give all other cards -1 Power.
Heimdall68On Reveal: Move your other cards one location to the left.
Hela66On Reveal: Play all cards you discarded from your hand to random locations.
Hellcow26On Reveal: Discard two cards from your hand.
Hit Monkey20On Reveal: Gain +3 Power for each other card you played this turn.
Hobgoblin5-8On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of this.
Hulk611
Hulk Buster34On Reveal: Merge this card with a random friendly card at this location.
Human Torch12When this moves, double its Power.
Iceman12On Reveal: Give a random card in your opponent’s hand +1 cost. (Maximum six).
Invisible Woman22Ongoing: Cards you play here are not revealed until the game ends.
Iron Fist12On Reveal: Move the next card you play one location to the left after it reveals.
Iron Man50Ongoing: Your total Power is doubled at this location.
Ironheart30On Reveal: Give three other cards +2 Power.
Jane Foster58On Reveal: Draw all cards that cost zero from your deck.
Jean Grey33On Reveal: The next card your opponent plays must be played here, if possible.
Jessica Jones58On Reveal: If you don’t play a card here next turn, +2 Power.
Jubilee41On Reveal: Play the top card of your deck at this location.
Juggernaut33On Reveal: If your opponent played cards here this turn, move them randomly.
Kang50No Ability
Kazar45Ongoing: Your one-cost Cards have +1 Power.
Killmonger33On Reveal: Destroy ALL one-cost cards.
Kingpin34On Reveal: Next turn, destroy cards that move here.
Kitty Pryde12You can pull this back to your hand at any time.
Klaw54Ongoing: +5 Power at the location to the right.
Korg12On Reveal: Shuffle a Rock into the opponent’s deck.
Kraven22When a card moves here, this gets +2 Power.
Lady Deathstrike64On Reveal: Destroy the enemy card with the highest Power at this location.
Lady Sif24On Reveal: Discard the highest-cost card from your hand.
Leader64On Reveal: Copy all cards your opponent played this turn, but on your side.
Leech53On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all cards in your opponent’s hand.
Legion54On Reveal: Change the other locations into this location.
Lizard24Ongoing: -3 Power if your opponent has four cards here.
Lockjaw32When you play a card here, swap it with a card in your deck.
Luke Cage21Ongoing: Your cards can’t have their Power reduced.
Magik53On Reveal: Change this location to ‘Limbo’.
Magneto612On Reveal: Move all opposing three and four-#cost cards to this location.
Makkari02When you draw this, place it at a random location.
Mantis12On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, draw a card from their deck.
Maria Hill23On Reveal: Add a random one-cost card to your hand.
Maximus37On Reveal: Your opponent draws two cards.
Medusa22On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, +2 Power.
Mephisto60If you win this game, double your winnings.
Miles Morales45If a card moved last turn, this costs one.
Mirage45As you play this, disguise it as Mister Fantastic. After the final turn, reveal it.
Mister Fantastic32Ongoing: Adjacent locations have +2 Power.
Mister Negative44On Reveal: Swap the Power and cost of all cards in your deck.
Mister Sinister22On Reveal: Add a Sinister Clone to this location with the same Power.
Misty Knight12No Ability
MODOK58Ongoing: If both players have four cards at this location, +6 Power.
Mojo22Ongoing: If both players have four cards at this location, +6 Power.
Monster69No Ability
Moon Girl44On Reveal: Duplicate your hand.
Moon Knight33On Reveal: Discard a card from each player’s hand.
Morbius20Ongoing: +2 Power for each card you discarded from your hand this game.
Morph30On Reveal: Become a copy of a random card in your opponent’s hand.
Ms Marvel34Ongoing: If this is your only card here, adjacent locations have +5 Power.
Multiple Man23When this moves, add a copy to the old location.
Mysterio25As you play this, play Illusions to other locations. Disguise this as an Illusion until the game ends.
Mystique30On Reveal: If the last card you played has an Ongoing ability, this card gains it.
Nakia31On Reveal: Give all cards in your hand +2 Power.
Namor45Ongoing: +5 Power if this is your only card here.
Nebula11On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, x2 Power and put this in your hand.
Negasonic Teenage Warhead32When any card is played here, destroy this card AND that card.
Nick Fury57On Reveal: Add three random six-cost cards to your hand.
Nightcrawler12You can move this once.
Nova12When this is destroyed, give your other cards +1 Power.
Odin68On Reveal: Activate the On Reveal abilities of your other cards at this location.
Okoye11On Reveal: Give every card in your deck +1 Power.
Omega Red45Ongoing: If you’re ahead by 10 power here, +4 power to other locations.
Onslaught66Ongoing: Double your other Ongoing effects at this location.
Orka69Ongoing: +5 Power if this is your only card here.
Patriot31Ongoing: Your cards with no abilities have +2 Power.
Polaris35On Reveal: Move an opposing one or two-cost card to this location.
Professor X53Ongoing: Lockdown this location. (Cards can’t be added, removed, or destroyed.)
Psylocke21On Reveal: Next turn, you get +1 Energy.
Quake23On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, swap the positions of each location.
Quicksilver12Starts in your opening hand.
Quinjet12Ongoing: Cards that didn’t start in your deck cost one less.
Red Guardian36On Reveal: You must play a card here next turn.
Red Skull514Ongoing: Enemy cards at this location have +2 Power.
Rescue55On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +5 Power.
Rhino33On Reveal: Ruin this location. (remove its ability)
Rocket Raccoon12On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +2 Power.
Rockslide46On Reveal: Shuffle two useless Rocks into your opponent’s deck.
Rogue31On Reveal: Steal an Ongoing ability from a random enemy card at this location.
Ronan the Accuser40Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your opponent’s hand.
Sabretooth34When this is destroyed, return it to your hand. It costs zero.
Sandman41Ongoing: Players can only play one card a turn.
Scarlet Witch12On Reveal: Replace this location with a random new one.
Scorpion33On Reveal: Afflict cards in your opponent’s hand with -1 Power.
Sentinel23On Reveal: Add another Sentinelto your hand.
Sentry410On Reveal: Add The Void (seven Power) to your opponent’s side of this location.
Sera55Ongoing: Cards in your hand cost one less. (minimum one)
Shadow King64On Reveal: Destroy all other cards that have two or less Power.
Shang-Chi43On Reveal: Destroy all enemy cards at this location that have 9 or more Power.
She-Hulk45Ongoing: If your opponent has a higher cost card here, +3 Power.
Shocker23No Ability
Shuri42On Reveal: Double the Power of the next card you play.
Silk45When either player draws a card, set its cost to six.
Silver Sable26You can only play this at a location where you have 6+ total Power.
Silver Samurai12When this is discarded from your hand, draw a card.
Silver Surfer40On Reveal: Double the power of ALL six cost cards here.
Snowguard12If you haven’t played this by turn three, transform into a random spirit animal.
Spectrum64On Reveal: Give your Ongoing cards +2 Power.
Spider-Man42On Reveal: Your opponent can’t play cards at this location next turn
Spider-Woman44On Reveal: Inflict all enemy cards here with -1 Power.
Squirrel Girl11On Reveal: Add a 1-Power Squirrel to each other location.
Star Lord22On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power.
Storm32On Reveal: Flood this location. Next turn is the last turn cards can be played here.
Strong Guy23Ongoing: If your hand is empty, +6 Power.
Stryfe37If your opponent has 12+ Power here at the end of any turn, destroy this.
Sunspot11At the end of each turn, gain +1 Power for each unspent Energy.
Super Skrull66Ongoing: Has the Ongoing effects of all enemy cards.
Surtur50If you move the Human Torch to this location, +10 Power.
Swarm23When this is discarded from your hand, add two zero-cost copies to your hand.
Sword Master47On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand.
Taskmaster50On Reveal: Set this card’s Power equal to the Power of the last card you played.
Thanos68At the start of the game, shuffle the six Infinity Stones into your deck.
The Collector20When a card enters your hand from anywhere (except your deck), +2 Power.
The Hood1-2On Reveal: Add a Demon to your hand.
The Infinaut620If you played a card last turn, you can’t play this.
The Punisher32Ongoing: +1 Power for each opposing card at this location.
The Thing46No Ability
The Void47No Ability
Thor46On Reveal: Shuffle Mjölnir into your deck.
Titania15When ANY card is played at this location, this card switches sides.
Typhoid Mary410Ongoing: Your other cards have -1 Power.
Uatu the Watcher12Once this is in your hand, you can see unrevealed locations.
Ultron67On Reveal: Create four one-Power Drones at each adjacent location.
Uncle Ben12When this card is destroyed, add Spider-Man to your hand.
Valkyrie53On Reveal: Set ALL cards at this location to three Power.
Venom31On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location. Add their Power to this card.
Viper23On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of one of your other cards at this location.
Vision57You can move this each turn.
Vulture33When this card moves, +5 Power.
War Machine45Ongoing: Your one-cost cards have +1 Power.
Warpath45Ongoing: If any of your locations are empty, +4 Power.
Wasp01No Ability
Wave33On Reveal: Next turn, cards in both players’ hands cost four.
White Queen46On Reveal: Draw a copy of the highest-cost card in your opponent’s hand.
White Tiger51On Reveal: Add a seven-Power Tiger to another location.
Widow’s Bite00While this is in your hand, cards in your deck cannot be drawn.
Winter Soldier26No Ability.
Wolfsbane31On Reveal: +2 Power for each other card you have here.
Wolverine23When this card is discarded or destroyed, play it at a random location.
Wong42Ongoing: Your On Reveal abilities at this location happen twice.
Yellowjacket02On Reveal: Afflict your other cards at this location with -1 Power.
Yondu12On Reveal: Remove the top card of your opponent’s deck.
Yo-Yo12When this card moves, move it back with +1 Power.
Zabu57If this is in your hand when you discard a card, put that card back and discard this instead.
Zero13On Reveal: Remove the abilities on the next card you play.

How to unlock new cards in Marvel Snap

To get new cards, you must increase your Collection Level. The cards are dropped at random, similar to opening a pack of cards, so the more cards you can acquire, the better.

You also want to upgrade the rarity of your existing cards by using Boosters and Credits. The rarity goes from Common to Infinity. Doing this will increase your Collection Level. This will get you more cards but make it more difficult to upgrade cards.