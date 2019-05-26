9 hours ago Fortnite

How to find and unlock all Fortbytes in Fortnite’s season 9

They’re hiding a secret.

image5
Screengrab via Epic Games

A new collectible item has been introduced for Fortnite’s season nine: Fortbytes. They are items that players can unlock, and once they collect them all, an image that’s hidden in the game’s Challenges tab will be revealed and unlock an item.

Only players who own the season nine premium Battle Pass can see and collect Fortbytes. There are 100 of them to collect in total, and players who collect 90 of them will unlock the Utopia skin, which is exclusive to season nine like the Ruin skin was in season eight.

Fortbytes aren’t available all at once, though. Only 18 were available on the first day of season nine, and Epic Games will release more of them every day—at least one a day.

Each Fortbyte requires players to do something different to be unlocked. Check out all the requirements to unlock each of them.

Environmental Fortbytes

These Fortbytes appear in specific areas of the Fortnite island, as if they were challenges. Players have to navigate the map looking for them and interact with each to unlock them.

Our guides on how to find each of them are linked in the table below.

Fortbyte NumberChallenge
13Found at a location hidden within Loading Screen two
24Found within Fatal Fields
36Accessible by Sentinel on a frozen island
47Found between a Reboot Van, pirate camp, and a crashed battlebus
55Found within Haunted Hills
92Accessible by using Rock Love Spray near a lavafall
82Accessible by solving the pressure plate puzzle NW of The Block
81Accessible in the daytime near a mountain top cactus wedge
17Found inside a wooden fish building
64Accessible by Rox on top of a stunt mountain
8Found within Junk Junction
22Accessible by using Rox Spray in an underpass
7Accessible by using the Cuddle Up Emoticon inside a rocky umbrella
72Found in Salty Springs
6Accessible with Yay! emote at an ice cream shop in the desert
16Found in a desert house with too many chairs
41Accessible by using Tomatohead Emoticon inside the DurrrBurger restaurant
77Found within a track side taco shop
32Accessible by wearing Kyo Pet Back Bling at the northernmost point

Experience Fortbytes

These Fortbytes are automatically added to a player’s collection once they reach a certain amount of XP gained in the season.

Fortbyte NumberExperience needed
One175,000
1060,000
35225,000
8530,000
99125,000

Placement Fortbytes

Players receive these Fortbytes instantly after finishing in certain placements a few times throughout the season.

Fortbyte NumberPlacement achieved
57Top 10 in squads, duos, or solo (25 times)
66Top 10 in squads, duos, or solo (75 times)
87Top 10 in squads, duos, or solo (50 times)
90Top 10 in squads, duos, or solo (100 times)

Battle Pass progression Fortbytes

Players unlock these Fortbytes upon reaching certain tiers of their premium Battle Pass.

Fortbyte NumberBattle Pass Tier
2540
4420
46100
8460
9680

Weekly challenge Fortbytes

These Fortbytes are unlocked once players complete a certain number of weekly challenges from a specific set in the season.

Fortbyte NumberWeekly challenges
39Six challenges, week two
71Six challenges, week one

We’ll update this story once more Fortbytes become available.