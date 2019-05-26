A new collectible item has been introduced for Fortnite’s season nine: Fortbytes. They are items that players can unlock, and once they collect them all, an image that’s hidden in the game’s Challenges tab will be revealed and unlock an item.



Only players who own the season nine premium Battle Pass can see and collect Fortbytes. There are 100 of them to collect in total, and players who collect 90 of them will unlock the Utopia skin, which is exclusive to season nine like the Ruin skin was in season eight.



Fortbytes aren’t available all at once, though. Only 18 were available on the first day of season nine, and Epic Games will release more of them every day—at least one a day.



Each Fortbyte requires players to do something different to be unlocked. Check out all the requirements to unlock each of them.



Environmental Fortbytes

These Fortbytes appear in specific areas of the Fortnite island, as if they were challenges. Players have to navigate the map looking for them and interact with each to unlock them.

Our guides on how to find each of them are linked in the table below.

Experience Fortbytes

These Fortbytes are automatically added to a player’s collection once they reach a certain amount of XP gained in the season.



Fortbyte Number Experience needed One 175,000 10 60,000 35 225,000 85 30,000 99 125,000

Placement Fortbytes

Players receive these Fortbytes instantly after finishing in certain placements a few times throughout the season.

Fortbyte Number Placement achieved 57 Top 10 in squads, duos, or solo (25 times) 66 Top 10 in squads, duos, or solo (75 times) 87 Top 10 in squads, duos, or solo (50 times) 90 Top 10 in squads, duos, or solo (100 times)

Battle Pass progression Fortbytes

Players unlock these Fortbytes upon reaching certain tiers of their premium Battle Pass.



Fortbyte Number Battle Pass Tier 25 40 44 20 46 100 84 60 96 80

Weekly challenge Fortbytes

These Fortbytes are unlocked once players complete a certain number of weekly challenges from a specific set in the season.



Fortbyte Number Weekly challenges 39 Six challenges, week two 71 Six challenges, week one

We’ll update this story once more Fortbytes become available.