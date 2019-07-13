Fortbyte 33: Found at a location hidden within Loading Screen 10

We only have a couple more Fortbytes to collect before the end of Fortnite: Battle Royale season nine.

All 10 sets of weekly challenges are now out and Fortbyte 33 will require you to have completed them all once it becomes available. Fortbyte 33 will be “found at a location hidden within Loading Screen #10.”

The description of the Fortbyte mentions Lonely Lodge, so that’s where we’re going to find this collectible once it joins the game. It’ll be in the same area as location I4 on the map, to be exact.

The Fortbyte can be located in the westernmost cabin, just southwest of the large main cabin. It can be found near the bed in front of a clothes basket.

Just remember, you’ll need to have all 10 sets of weekly challenges complete to collect this Fortbyte once it’s added to the game. When you do find it, just interact with it like all of the other previous Fortbytes.

We’ll update this article once Fortbyte 33 is officially added to the game.