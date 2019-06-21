How to find Fortbyte 3 using a Skull Trooper Emoji at the westernmost point in Fortnite season 9

It’s once again time to dive into Fortnite: Battle Royale to unlock another one of those pesky Fortbytes.

The collectible was introduced as a series of 100 items scattered across the world that are added into the game daily in the form of unique missions for players to complete—and today is no different.

This time around, players will be trying to unlock Fortbyte 3, which is “accessible by using the Skull Trooper Emoji at the western most point.” This is similar to a Fortbyte released earlier in the season.

The westernmost point on the map is located at Snobby Shores to the left of the second house from the bottom. This is where you’ll find Fortbyte 3.

You’ll need to equip the Skull Trooper emoji to unlock it, however. It’s a reward in the season nine Battle Pass. Use the emote near the Fortbyte and then you can interact with it.

Weirdly enough, Snobby Shores seems to house a lot of Fortbytes this season in comparison to other areas on the map. Could Epic Games be teasing its importance for the upcoming season? But, for now, players are just here to get the item.