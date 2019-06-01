Get ready to head to the snowy tundra portion of the Fortnite: Battle Royale map in search of the next elusive Fortbyte.

Fortbytes are the new collectible item added in season nine, which task players with completing challenges to unlock all 100 and earn prizes. One new Fortbyte is added to the game each day.

Today, Epic Games is asking players to search for Fortbyte 26, which is “accessible with the Bunker Jonesy outfit near a snowy bunker.”

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Adam Newell

First, you need to equip the Bunker Jonesy skin, which is a tier 23 reward in the season nine Battle Pass. You can’t get the Fortbyte if you’re using any other character skin, so make sure you’re wearing this one before you start a game.

Next, head to the southwestern portion of the map toward the biggest lone island. You’ll see a small wooden shack on that island. That’s where the Fortbyte is.

You can find it on top of the bed in this area. As long as you’re Bunker Jonesy, you can pick it up as soon as you arrive.