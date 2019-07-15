Where to find Fortbyte 29 underneath the tree in Crackshot’s Cabin in Fortnite season 9

One of the last environmental Forbtytes of Fortnite’s season nine is now out. Players who own the premium Battle Pass can now look for and find Fortbyte 29, which has no special requirements to be unlocked.

Players must find it underneath the tree in Crackshot’s Cabin. To be able to interact with Fortbyte 29, players must be in any Battle Royale match that’s not Playground or Creative, which means big-team modes like Team Rumble will still let you interact with the Fortbyte safely to unlock it for your panel.

Crackshot’s Cabin is a big wooden cabin north of Frosty Flights. It’s easy to find on the map, and the tree that the challenge mentions is the Christmas tree on the ground floor. The best way to get there fast is by destroying a wall west of the cabin right next to the tree. The Fortbyte will be there.

If you’re in Solo, Duos, or Squads, remember to be careful and find a gun quickly if you drop too late. Some players lurk in these areas trying to get free eliminations on players who are getting Fortbytes, so make sure to have a gun to fire back if you see them. Otherwise, you can just try to interact with the Fortbyte before anyone shoots you.

Getting 90 Fortbytes in season nine will let you unlock the season-exclusive Singularity skin. After you do so, you can interact with five helmets spread across the Fortnite island to unlock one additional style for each of them. They’ll be permanently enabled in your locker.