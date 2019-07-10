Fortnite’s season nine exclusive skin Singularity is now available. All players who own the Battle Pass and have collected 90 Fortbytes will unlock her automatically with two styles, one with a helmet and another without.

But there are secret styles that players can unlock for Singularity that aren’t listed on her page in the Locker. Players can get another five suit and helmet colors for her if they use Singularity to interact with helmets spread out on the Fortnite island.

All you have to do is go to these areas in any mode that’s not Playground and interact with the helmets while using Singularity. Once you do that, her suit will change colors and you’ll get an additional style for her in your Locker.

Here’s where to find all Singularity helmet locations in Fortnite’s season nine.

All Singularity helmet locations

Screengrab via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Pink helmet

You can find this helmet north of Pressure Plant near two black metal boxes. It’s behind the giant robot’s legs.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Pizza helmet

This helmet is found north of the vault in the center of Loot Lake. Interact with it to unlock a red style for Singularity.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Durr helmet

This helmet is found east of Neo Tilted on a roof close to the Reboot Van. You’ll unlock a blue style for Singularity.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Drift helmet

There’s another helmet in pink north of Polar Peak among the debris of the iceberg. You’ll find it behind a wooden table.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Rex helmet

This helmet is hard to see. It’s on the grass southwest of Dusty Divot, near the drone. There are some bushes close to it, so look around them to find it.