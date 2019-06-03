Fortnite: Battle Royale fans have learned where they should be able to find an upcoming Fortbyte.

Fortbytes are the collectibles introduced in season nine. There are 100 in total for players to find by completing challenges, and you’ll be rewarded for collecting at least 90 of them.

The leaked mission for Fortbyte 76 will send you to Neo Tilted. This Fortbyte should be “found behind a historical diorama in an insurance building,”

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Adam Newell

The insurance building is located in the center of Neo Tilted near the Durrr Burger restaurant. You’ll want to try to come toward the building from the south side of Tilted to enter the main door.

Enter the door and turn right. You’ll come across a volcano diorama that you need to destroy to unveil the Fortbyte hiding behind it.

Simply interact with the Fortbyte and move on to the next one. If you don’t have it already, there’s also a Fortbyte in the Durrr Burger restaurant.

This Fortbyte isn’t available yet, however. Make sure to check the Fortbyte panel in-game to see when this challenge is unlocked.