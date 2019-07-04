How to unlock Fortbyte 18 found somewhere between Mega Mall and Dusty Divot in Fortnite season 9

Epic Games love sending its players on wild goose chases in Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Fortnite 18 is the newest collectible added into the game today and its mission is as obscure as it can get. The task is to locate the Fortbyte “found somewhere between Mega Mall and Dusty Divot,” which really doesn’t give fans an exact location to look for.

Thankfully, the space between the two areas is pretty small and there’s one structure that stands out in the middle of them both: a small wooden hut located near some bigger structures.

The wooden shack is in location G6 on the map and really can’t be missed. It stands out from all of the modern technology around it, even though it’s so small.

You can locate the Fortbyte inside of the hut and you won’t need to do anything extra to collect it. Just walk up to it, interact with it as you would any other Fortbyte, and pray someone doesn’t kill you in the meantime.