Epic Games is tasking players with searching for another Fortbyte in Fortnite: Battle Royale.

There are 100 Fortbytes in total and we’re slowly getting closer to the point where all of them are available to collect.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Today’s mission requires you to unlock Fortbyte 19, which is “accessible with the Vega Outfit inside a Spaceship Building.” To do this, you must first have access to the Vega character, which is a tier 47 reward.

Then, a large metal structure next to a small number of houses will be south of Shifty Shafts. This is the spaceship that Epic is referring to and the Fortbyte in question is inside it.

You can find it easily by entering the front door and heading left until you come across it, or follow the swarm of players that will also likely be looking for the Fortbyte once it spawns. Just don’t get shot, obviously.