It’s once again time to dive into Fortnite: Battle Royale to find the next pesky Fortbyte (as long as you have the season nine Battle Pass).

These collectibles task players with completing objectives, such as gaining XP, finishing in the top 10, or finding them with obscure clues provided by Epic Games.

Today’s Fortbyte is “accessible by wearing Kyo Pet Back Bling at the northern most point.” Players who complete this mission will unlock Fortbyte 32. But where is the northernmost point on the Fortnite island?

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Adam Newell

To successfully finish today’s quest, you’ll first need to equip the Kyo pet, which is a tier 28 reward in the Battle Pass. Then, head northeast of Junk Junction.

As long as you have Kyo equipped, the Fortbyte should be unlocked when you arrive. It’ll be near a rock formation. If you don’t have Kyo equipped, though, you won’t be able to interact with Forbyte 32.