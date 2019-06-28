Fortnite: Battle Royale’s ninth season has introduced Fortbytes, and while players are late into the season, there are still daily challenges being unveiled to unlock each collectible item.

There are benefits to accessing Fortbytes, such as small cosmetic unlocks and progression toward bigger rewards down the line. Today, Fortbyte 62 was unlocked—and here is where you can find it.

Fortbyte 62 is “accessible with the Stratus outfit within an abandoned mansion.” Before you jump into a match, make sure to equip the Stratus skin. You can obtain this outfit by reaching tier 71 of the season nine Battle Pass.

If you don’t have the Stratus outfit, the Fortbyte won’t be available to unlock. You can only collect it if you have that skin equipped at the time.

Once you’re in a match with the compatible outfit, head to the abandoned mansion, which can be located on the map in the J6 section. It’s just south of Lonely Lodge.

Fortbyte 62 will be inside the abandoned mansion, and at this point, simply hold the Interact button on your platform of choice to collect it.

That’s all you need to do for this Fortbyte.