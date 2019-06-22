How to find and unlock Fortbyte 98 within a Viking Longhouse in Fortnite season 9

We’re slowly getting to the end of the Fortbyte hunt in Fortnite: Battle Royale season nine as players are tasked once again with finding one of the collectibles hidden away in a certain part of the map.

This time around, Epic Games wants players to get Fortbyte 98, which can be “found within a Viking Longhouse.” This is located in the Viking Village on top of the mountain east of Snobby Shores.

The Fortbyte is in the giant house located in the most northwestern point of the village. If you go through the entrance, you’ll see it to your right as you run forward.

Then simply collect the Fortbyte before someone kills you to add it to your collection.

Fortbytes were a new item added into season nine that unlock unique rewards as you collect more, so it’s important to collect this one as soon as possible so you’re prepared for the next item that will be added into the game tomorrow.