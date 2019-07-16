Fortnite: Battle Royale’s next Fortbyte is here.

Fortbytes are the collectible item introduced in season nine, and one is added to the map daily. Players can unlock them by completing objectives to get unique rewards.

Fortbyte 21 can be “found inside a metal llama building,” which will send players to a familiar location that’s been known for many seasons.

The metallic llama is in the most northwestern point of the map, on a hill just north of Junk Junction.

If you land on the llama’s back, you’ll see a door that you can enter. The Fortbyte is inside that small square space in the corner.

You should have no issues collecting it, but as always, it’s best to be careful of anyone who’s trigger happy while trying to find Fortbytes.