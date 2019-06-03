After a long, difficult day of slaying noobs, you might just want to take a break and read a book in Fortnite: Battle Royale, especially when a Fortbyte is in the area.

Fortbytes, the collectibles added in season nine’s Battle Pass, are a new way to unlock special rewards, like the secret Utopia skin you’ll get for collecting 90 of the 100 items available.

A new Fortbyte gets added every day, and today is no exception. Epic Games is asking players to get Fortbyte 68, which is “found within a snowy town book shop.”

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Adam Newell

The snowy town book shop is in Happy Hamlet. It’s a small store that has two floors and it’s in the northwest part of the area.

The Fortbyte can be found on the second floor, so you either want to go in through the main entrance and climb the stairs to get to it or use your pickaxe to break through the roof.

Once you locate the Fortbyte, just interact with it and make your getaway before someone guns you down.