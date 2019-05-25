By now, players have grown accustomed to finding Fortbytes in Fortnite: Battle Royale season nine.

The collectibles are added to the game daily. Players are tasked with completing an objective to unlock the next Fortbyte. One will appear every day from now until the end of season nine to entice players to pick up the game daily.

Today is no exception. Epic Games wants players to once again dive down into the map and complete a mission. This Fortbyte can be “found within a track side taco shop,” which is in the desert area of the map.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Adam Newell

There’s no need for any special emote or any kind of extra item today. You just need to walk up to it in the store and interact with it.

Once you’ve collected this Fortbyte, you’ll be one step closer to grabbing all 100 and getting the secret Utopia skin at the end of the season.