How to find Fortbyte 20 at the center of any of the first 3 Storm Circles in Fortnite season 9

We hope you are ready to go exploring, as its that time again in Fortnite: Battle Royale when Epic Games releases another one of those Fortbyte collectibles everyone is tasking about.

This time, Epic Games is adding the mission “Found at the center of any of the first three Storm Circles” into the game, all in the name of finding Fortbyte 20 as we get closer and closer to the end of the season. With less then 40 Fortbytes available, there isn’t that much longer left to get them all, so be sure to act fast to secure all those sweet cosmetic items.

To complete the mission, as you can imagine, you need to be in the center of the storm circle once it spawns. The easiest way to complete it is by going into Team Rumble, as the circle spawns pretty much straight away and you can work on the center through the lines that go through the middle of it on the minimap.

Once you glide down, the Fortbyte will have a giant storm icon on top of it to help you find it. It iwll move with each new circle spawn though, so be sure to get it as early in the game as you can.

After that, its a simple task of collecting the Fortbyte as per normal before some gun-crazy idiot comes walking around to take you out. Forcing you to do all this over again.