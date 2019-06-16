The next Fortbyte in Fortnite: Battle Royale’s season nine is here, tasking players to search for the Fortbyte hidden in the sixth loading screen.

You’ll need to have completed six weeks of challenges in the season nine Battle Pass to unlock the loading screen, but not Fortbyte 2.

Just like with previous weeks, as long as you know where the Fortbyte is, you can collect it even if you haven’t completed the challenges.

This time, the clue is in the item’s description, which reads “only the best snipers can take out a holo-clock tower lamp from the rooftops of Neo Tilted.” So guess where we’re heading?

In the southwest portion of Neo Tilted, you’ll notice a large tower with a holographic clock circling it. You should be able to find Fortbyte 2 there.

The exact location of the Fortbyte is on top of the tower, so land on it while skydiving down to save yourself some time