Another Fortbyte is ready to be collected in Fortnite: Battle Royale season nine.

There will be 100 Fortbytes in total, with one new one being added to the game each day—and today is no exception.

Fortbyte 89 is “accessible by flying the Scarlet Strike Glider through the rings east of Snobby Shores.”

First, you’ll need to unlock the tier 39 Battle Pass glider to get this Fortbyte. Once you equip this glider, head to the western part of the map to Snobby Shores as you’re skydiving out of the battle bus. You’ll see a large triangular ring in the sky that you’ll need to glide through using the Scarlet Strike Glider.

Once you pass through the last one, the Fortbyte will unlock naturally and you won’t have to pick it up like the others. Remember, you need to glide through the triangular rings for it to work, so don’t try to go through them by any other means.