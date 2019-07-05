How to unlock Fortbyte 4 at Loot Lake with the Plasma Trail in Fortnite season 9

It’s time to head to the skies in Fortnite: Battle Royale to prepare to dive for a new Fortbyte that was added into the game earlier today.

Fortbyte 4 is “accessible by skydiving through the rings above Loot Lake with the Plasma contrail.” First, you’ll obviously need to have the contrail.

Screengrab via Epic Games

It’s a tier 89 reward that you can unlock in the season nine Battle Pass, so it’ll take some time to actually get it. Once you have the Plasma Trail, though, just equip it and enter a game like normal.

Similar to previous Fortbytes, players will need to start at the highest point above Loot Lake until they notice the rings spawning below them. You need to make sure you glide through each ring one after another with the contrail attached in order to be successful.

When you glide through the last one, the Fortbyte will unlock automatically. There’s nowhere you’ll need to go to pick it up and you can play the game normally to try and get a victory royale.