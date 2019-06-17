Get ready to once again begrudgingly head into Fortnite: Battle Royale in search of a new Fortbyte.

Fortbytes were added in season nine as collectible items that unlock unique rewards and styles for players as they find more. A new one is added to the game each day, and today is obviously no exception.

This time around, you need to get Fortbyte 58, which is “accessible by using the Sad Trombone Emote at the North End of Snobby Shores.”

To complete this challenge, you first need to unlock the Sad Trombone emote, which is the tier 46 reward from the season nine Battle Pass. Make sure to add it to your emote wheel, too.

Next, go to Snobby Shores on the west side of the map and head to the northernmost point of the town. Outside of the house, you’ll see a barricade with a “Private” sign on it—the Fortbyte should be in front of it.

Use the emote and the Fortbyte will become available to pick up.