By now, you should pretty much be used to finding daily Fortbytes in Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Added in season nine, the 100 collectibles are unlocked by completing tasks created by Epic Games. After collecting so many, you unlock in-game styles and rewards to use to your heart’s content.

In today’s task, Epic wants players to get Fortbyte 51, which is “accessible by using the Cluck Strut to cross the road in front of Peely’s Banana Stand.”

To do this, you’ll first want to equip the Cluck Strut emoticon, which is a Battle Pass reward at tier 31. Then, drop into Neo Tilted. Peely’s Banana Stand can be found in the southwest part of the town.

You don’t need to cross the whole road to get it, so just use the emote on the crosswalk and the Fortbyte will become unlockable. Simply interact with it to pick up the Fortbyte and finish the challenge.