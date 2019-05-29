Prepare to discover your inner John Wick with today’s Fortbyte challenge in Fortnite: Battle Royale.

In today’s secret assignment for Fortbyte 74, players need to complete the mission “found in a filing cabinet inside an assassin’s basement on the desert coast.”

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Adam Newell

The house, located east of Paradise Palms, is massive and contains a bunch of rooms and areas. The only place we’re interested in, though, is the basement.

Find your way down there using either the stairs or your trusty pickaxe and you’ll come across a secret room with a desk and a filing cabinet. Smash that thing open to reveal the Fortbyte hidden within.