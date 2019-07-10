Today’s Fortbyte in Fortnite: Battle Royale is about to send you back to the disco floor.

Fortbytes are the series of collectibles added in season nine that unlock rewards, among other things, for players. The more you collect, the more sweet loot you can obtain.

They’re added to the map daily by Epic Games in the form of missions and today is no exception. Fortbyte 5 is “accessible by using the Laid Back Shuffle Emote inside a Dance Club.” This will take you far west of Fatal Fields to the snowy part of the map to find a relic of the past.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Adam Newell

Here, you’ll discover a warehouse housing the old disco stage. The Fortbyte will be in the center of it and all you need to do is bust out your best moves (through an emote) to unlock it.

The emote you need to use is the Tier 95 “Laid Back Shuffle Emote,” so you’ll have to level up your Battle Pass a lot to get it.

Then, simply interact with the Fortbyte before the dance floor becomes a bloody massacre.