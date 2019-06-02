It’s time for players to dive back into Fortnite: Battle Royale in search of the latest Fortbyte.

Fortbytes, a new item introduced in the season nine Battle Pass, are 100 different collectibles that are added to the game daily with new missions and challenges. Players can unlock unique rewards by finding them throughout the Fortnite world.

Today’s task that Epic Games has created asks players to complete the mission “found at a location hidden within Loading Screen #4” to get Fortbyte 91.

This one will require you to unlock four weeks worth of challenges to know where to go. But you don’t need to have unlocked all the challenges or the loading screen to find it. You can get this Fortbyte regardless of how many challenges you’ve completed.

Head to Paradise Palms and in the center of town, you’ll find what you’re looking for. It should be out in the open for all to see.

Then, you just need to pick it up like all the other Fortbytes and run away before someone with a shotgun comes to take your life.