How to find Fortbyte 63 somewhere between Lucky Landing and Fatal Fields in Fortnite season 9

It’s time to go on another Fortbyte scavenger hunt today in Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Fortbytes are a series of 100 collectible items added in season nine that players can find through daily challenges, gaining EXP, or winning matches. The more you unlock, the more rewards you’ll earn.

Fortbyte 63 can be “found somewhere between Lucky Landing and Fatal Fields.” Players will need to go on one hell of a scavenger hunt to find it if they choose not to follow this guide.

For those who want to find it quickly, though, we have you covered. The Fortbyte was relatively easy to discover. Just north of Lucky Landing, there’s a lone gas station, which is a small square on the map—the Fortbyte is there.

You won’t need to wear or do anything special to unlock it. Just walk up to the Fortbyte and collect it.