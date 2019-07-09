How to find and unlock Fortbyte 34 Found between a Fork and Knife in Fortnite Season 9

We are nearing the end of Fortnite: Battle Royale’s season nine, meaning we are a few short Fortbytes away from unlocking them all.

A new form of collectible added in season nine, Fortbytes are a way of unlocking unique and exclusive rewards in the Battle Pass, including the season nine secret skin Singularity.

The latest one to be added today is Fortbyte 34, which can be “Found between a Fork and Knife” which, of course, you shouldn’t take literally.

The location that Epic Games is pointing towards is the area just north of Fatal Fields in Location F8 on the map. You will notice a small mining area in the shape of a Fork and Knife just by this location, with the Fortbyte located there.

The Fortbyte is underground, in-between the two areas in a small area that can be destroyed with a pickaxe or item. It’s also worth noting that this area is littered with guns, so be careful of any potential player ambush while you are trying to get the Fortbyte.