The latest Fortbyte in Fortnite: Battle Royale is waiting to be collected.

There are 100 Fortbytes in total and a new one is added daily. By collecting more of them, players unlock rewards and special styles for some items in the Battle Pass and have a chance to learn more about season 10’s main themes.

For today’s challenge, Fortbyte 78 can be “found within a Ranger Tower overlooking a drained lake.” As you can probably guess, this means we’ll have to go to Loot Lake.

You’ll find the Fortbyte on top of a picnic table inside the northeast small wooden tower close to Loot Lake. You’ll need to either land on top of it and jump down after skydiving or climb the stairs to get it.

There’s nothing else you really need to do once you interact with it, though. This should be one of the most straightforward collectibles of the season.