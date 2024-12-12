How to Give a Sack o’ Cash to a deserving resident in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life

LEGO Fortnite Brick Life is finally out, and there are a myriad of jobs (and some not-so-ethical activities) you can pursue to earn a Sack o’ Cash, and it’s only fair if you give away a portion of your wealth away to deserving citizens of Brick Life.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about giving the Sack o’ Cash to a deserving resident in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life.

Give a Sack o’ Cash to a deserving resident in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life, explained

Vault-breaking is fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports Give away your wealth to NPCs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to obtain a Sack o’ Cash in Brick Life, and both of them require you to visit the Bank, which is located next to the Roboroll Sushi in the northern direction of the city.

After reaching the bank, don’t enter it; search for small ATMs, which give you cash and a Sack o’ Cash after interacting with it. These ATMs also give you money to spend daily, so it’s always good to visit one and increase your money. Another way to get a Sack o’ Cash is to get inside the vault in the Bank using any of the Chutes present in the building. You can then wait near the cash and gold bars, and it’ll give you the option to get a Sack o’ Cash item.

While the money always gets added to your account, the Sack o’ Cash is an item that sits in your inventory and you can give it away to NPCs.

You can find various NPCs on the map, but you need to find the ones who are not actively assigning work, and you can simply go up to them and pull your item out. After that, press the right mouse button on your PC to give them your Sack o’ Cash, and they’ll graciously accept the item. Once they accept it, you’ll see an orange heart, meaning they liked your gift. Make sure to not present it to a player, as that doesn’t count toward giving it to a deserving resident in Brick Life.

Next up, you can read our guides on planting the Rift Point Device in Fortnite Ballistic and finding the Wishing Well in Brick Life.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy