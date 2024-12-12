Forgot password
How to find the Wishing Well in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life

Can you find the Wishing Well and make a wish? Just toss a coin into the well and make your LEGO Brick Life dreams come true.
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Dec 12, 2024 01:36 pm

After you have set up your new home in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life, the tasks start flooding in. Speaking to citizens around the town can spark up some interesting conversations about hopes and dreams, and even wishes. Find out where you can make a wish at the local Wishing Well.

LEGO Fortnite has expanded with a life simulation mode Brick Life, where citizens can build new homes, get jobs, earn money, and meet new friends. Exploring the town can lead to meeting many of the local citizens some of whom have some simple tasks for you to complete, including finding the Wishing Well and tossing a coin inside.

Where is the Wishing Well in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life?

fortnite brick life map showing where one wishing well is
Find the Wishing Well right outside Harmonious Hall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Wishing Well, head to Harmonious Hall to the south of the map. This is where the Brick Life Tour Guide, Budge, is stationed, so you can always get yourself a job as a guide while you are visiting the area. There is also a well positioned to the southwest of The Trot Lot, but this one doesn’t have any prompt to make a wish, which is unfortunate.

One of the many Brick Life citizens may send you on a task to make a wish at the Wishing Well. There is no way to ensure you get this task as they are completely random, but pick up and complete as many tasks as possible to be in with a chance of getting this one. Once someone has asked you to toss a coin into a well, head down to the Harmonious Hall and find the Wishing Well on the corner.

character makes a wish at the wishing well in brick life
Toss in a coin and make a wish in Fortnite LEGO Brick Life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Approach the Wishing Well, click on Make A Wish, and watch as your character flips a coin into the well. Nothing happens in that moment, but who knows? Maybe your wish will come true later on.

Rowan Jones
Rowan is a freelance writer from Devon, U.K., with a BA in Education Studies. She has been writing since she could hold a pencil but has been focused on game guides for mobile, console, and PC since 2020. Rowan has a complicated relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.