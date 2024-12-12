How to get in the Bank Vault in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life

Epic Games has introduced a new way to play LEGO Fortnite in Brick Life, with a new city to explore and jobs to complete. If a life of crime is calling you, however, you may be looking for a way to rob the bank.

Visiting the bank in Brick Life provides opportunities for two jobs, a Banker and a Security Officer, but there’s also a sneaky way to enter the treasure room and grab some goodies for yourself. You may as well, as we’ve encountered no repercussions for doing so!

It may seem like a complex task to break into a high-security Vault and steal some cash, but it couldn’t be further from the truth. Here’s all the details you need.

How to enter the Bank Vault in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life

Point of entry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Entering the Bank Vault in Brick Life doesn’t require any special skills or planning. Instead, entry is granted through a specific spot in the Bank, and you can do it as many times as you want. If you want to get into the Bank Vault, follow these steps:

Head to Vaulted Value Propositions on the map. Climb the stairs until you reach the top floor. Look for the pillar to the left of Mida’s desk where the security panel is found when you enter. Move around the pillar until you reach a spot where the option to “Enter” appears. Inside the vault, collect any Cash on the floor and interact with the trolley to pick up a Sack o’ Cash.

If the vault is empty and there’s nothing to pick up from the floor, someone has beaten you to the punch and collected the goodies for themselves. It’s unclear how often the vault results, so I suggest trying again another day.

Inside the vault, your only exit is on one of the sides. Similarly to entering it, you must find the spot showing an “Enter” prompt. You will come out on the bottom floor of the bank next to Flatfoot, who you can speak with to take a job as a Security Officer.

