If you are a Counter-Strike 2 player, you can convert your sensitivity to make the transition to the new Fortnite Ballistic much easier.

This mode is similar to games such as CS2, VALORANT, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, as it’s a 5v5 FPS where two teams are placed on a map, and one defends while the other attacks. Your mouse sensitivity will most likely feel very different when you first open the game. You can adjust it through trial and error, but you can also use your CS2 sensitivity setting and convert it to Fortnite Ballistic to save time.

How to convert your CS2 sensitivity to Fortnite Ballistic

There is currently no tool to directly convert the CS2 sensitivity value to Fortnite Ballistic, but you can use the Fortnite battle royale value in the Ballistic mode as a starting point. You can use an online converter or, multiply your CS2 sensitivity value by 3.96 to get the approximate sensitivity you are used to. If you don’t like it, you can adjust it while playing.

Here’s how to change your mouse sensitivity on Fortnite:

In the lobby or during a match, click on your profile picture in the top right corner of the screen. Click on the cog on the bottom part of the tab that opened. Go to the Mouse and Keyboard tab. Change the X-axis sensitivity and Y-axis sensitivity values.

Since Fortnite is normally played in third-person, adjusting the X-axis and Y-axis sensitivities might not be enough, so you should also change the First Person Mode value as well. There isn’t a number to convert in this case, but after some tests, we recommend multiplying the value of your X-axis and Y-axis sensitivities by three since they were designed for third person.

Although the gameplay format is close to CS2, Fortnite Ballistic is more similar to Call of Duty when it comes to the guns and how they play. You use the scope much more than you would in CS2 or VALORANT, so you’ll also have to consider the scope sensitivity.

There isn’t an ideal sensitivity value because it will depend on your mouse’s DPI, but generally, the higher the DPI, the lower your game sensitivity value tends to be. The DPI doesn’t change from game to game, only from mouse to mouse, so if you already know the best sensitivity for your mouse on CS2, the conversion multiplier for Fortnite should work or at least give you a close value.

