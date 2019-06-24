How to unlock Fortbyte 43 wearing a Nana Cap inside a Banana Stand in Fortnite season 9

Once again, we find ourselves logging into Fortnite: Battle Royale in search of those illusive Fortbytes, all in the name of unlocking rewards and secret items.

Added in season nine, Fortbytes are a new collectible that replace typical experience and other challenges for unlocking more exclusive items. There are 100 in total and a new one is added to the game daily to entice players to return.

This time, Epic Games wants players to unlock Fortbyte 43, which is “accessible by Wearing the Nana Cape Back Bling inside a Banana Stand.” This will take you back to a familiar place in Neo Tilted where a previous Fortbyte was located.

The Nana Cape is an unlockable reward once you have the Bunker Jonesy costume (Tier 23). You’ll get the cape after collecting a set number of Fortbytes. Once you have it, equip it and prepare to go get another collectible.

This one can be located in the southwest corner of Neo Tilted. You’ll see a familiar looking banana stand near a crossroad. The Fortbyte can be found inside.

As long as you’re wearing the cape, the Fortbyte will become active and give you the option to pick it up to complete the mission.