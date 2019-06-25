How to unlock Fortbyte 11 Found Beneath a Circling Jungle Parrot in Fortnite Season 9

Epic Games is sending Fortnite: Battle Royale players on a wild goose chase today in search of a feathery in-game friend.

This quest, of course, is all in the name of adding another Fortbyte to your collection as we get closer to the end of the season. We are past the 70 mark now, which means we are 20 Fortbytes away from getting the secret battle pass skin, Singularity, and ending the season.

Epic Games wants players to find Fortbyte 11, which is “Found beneath a circling jungle parrot” which is located in the northeast of the map.

The Parrot is located just north of Lonely Lodge and east of Pressure Plant. You can find the Parrot circling above the trees in the nearby area as you glide down.

You’ll then be able to find the Fortbyte just underneath that below the treeline and need to collect it like all the others before.