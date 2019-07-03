How to find and unlock Fortbyte 52 inside a Robot Factory in Fortnite Season 9

Fortnite: Battle Royale’s ninth season has introduced Fortbytes, and while players are late into the season, there are still daily challenges being unveiled to unlock each collectible item.

There are benefits to accessing Fortbytes, such as small cosmetic unlocks and progression toward bigger rewards down the line. Today, Fortbyte 52 was unlocked—and here’s where you can find it.

Fortbyte 52 is “accessible with a Bot Spray inside a Robot Factory.” Before you jump into a match, make sure you have the Bot Spray in your locker. You can obtain this cosmetic spray by reaching tier 85 of the season nine Battle Pass. It’s of uncommon rarity, if you need help finding it in your locker.

Once you’re in a match with the compatible spray, head to the robot factory, which can be located on the map in the H3 section inside Pressure Plant.

Fortbyte 52 can be located inside this robot factory in the bottom right corner as if you viewed it from the top down. It’s very close to the outer wall of the volcano and at that point players must spray the Bot spray in proximity of the Fortbyte.

Once the spray has been used, you will be able to hold the interact button to unlock Fortbyte 52.

That’s all you need to do for this Fortbyte.