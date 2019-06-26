How to unlock Fortbyte 60 in front of the Happy Oink Restaurant in Fortnite season 9

Let’s hope that luck is on our side this time around in Fortnite: Battle Royale as we all go in search of another Fortbyte.

This time, Epic Games has added the mission “Accessible with Sign Spinner Emote in front of the Happy Oink restaurant” into the game for those looking to Unlock Fortbyte 60.

First, you will need to have unlocked the tier 63 reward Sign Spinner Emote, and equip it to your emote wheel to unlock the reward. Then you can head to the Happy Oink Restaurant mentioned in the mission.

The shop is located North in Happy Hamlet. It can be distinguished by the Red Pig hanging off of it as you glide in. Once you spin the Emote, the Fortbyte can be found inside behind the counter.

While the challenge says to spin the emote in the front of the shop, however, you actually need to spin in at the back, making it frustrating for players. You basically need to spin it behind the door that the Fortbyte is located next to.

Then all you need to do is pick it up like normal and move on— your job is done here!