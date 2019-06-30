How to find and unlock Fortbyte 67 under the southernmost Sky Platform in Fortnite season 9

Fortnite: Battle Royale’s ninth season has introduced Fortbytes, and while players are late into the season, there are still daily challenges being unveiled to unlock each collectible item.

There are benefits to accessing Fortbytes, such as small cosmetic unlocks and progression toward bigger rewards down the line. Today, Fortbyte 67 was unlocked—and here’s where you can find it.

Fortbyte 67 is “accessible by flying the Retaliator Glider through the rings under the southern most Sky Platform.” Before you jump into a match, make sure to equip the Retaliator glider. You can obtain this glider by reaching Tier 79 of the season nine Battle Pass.

If you don’t have the Retaliator glider, this Fortbyte won’t be available to unlock. You can only collect it if you have that glider equipped at the time.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Once you’re in a match with the compatible glider, head to the southernmost Sky Platform, which can be located on the map in the F8 section. It can be found northwest of Fatal Fields.

Neon triangles will appear in the air in proximity to the Sky Platform. Fly through these with your glider, and once you’ve hit all three rings, Fortbyte 67 will appear in the final one. At that point, you’ll automatically collect it.

That’s all you need to do for this Fortbyte.