How to find Fortbyte 23 between an RV campsite, a gas station, and a monstrous footprint in Fortnite season 9

Are you ready to go on another scavenger hunt in Fortnite: Battle Royale in search of the next pesky Fortbyte? Epic Games is asking players to complete a doozy of a mission today.

Fortbyte 23 is hiding somewhere between an RV campsite, a gas station, and a monstrous footprint, which means you need to connect the dots in order to discover its location.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Adam Newell

The three areas that Epic hinted toward are actually located in the northwestern part of the map. When you find the area between all three, it leads you west of Loot Lake, between Pleasant Park and Neo Tilted.

There’s a large mountain between these three areas and the Fortbyte is hiding on top of it, under one of the many trees.

The next time you drop from the Battle Bus, head toward this mountain and land on top of it to find the Fortbyte. You then need to just collect it to finish the mission.