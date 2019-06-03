The location of another Fortbyte has been leaked in Fortnite: Battle Royale season nine.

The collectible will be one of 100 that can be unlocked daily as Epic Games slowly releases them. The more you collect, the more unique prizes and rewards you can get toward the end of the season.

When Fortbyte 69 becomes available, it’ll be “found inside a Stone Pig Building.” This should be one of the easier challenges to complete, though.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Adam Newell

All you need to do is head to the south part of the map near Lucky Landing and you’ll notice a large stone pig located to the southeast part of the town. The Fortbyte you’re looking for should be inside the pig, near its snout (when it’s added to the game).

Interact with the item to collect it as usual and add it to your ever-growing collection.

Keep an eye on the Fortbyte panel to see when this collectible is unlocked.