Time to go on a smashing quest today in Fortnite: Battle Royale, all in the name of getting those elusive Fortbyte collectibles.

Added in season nine, Fortbytes replace the secret banners and a host of other collectibles to give players an easier, daily chance of unlocking unique rewards.

A new mission is added to the game daily and of course, today is no exception, with players tasked with a quest to smash some Gnomes.

This mission you need to complete this time for Fortbyte 48 is called “Accessible by Using the Vox Pickaxe to Smash the Gnome beside a Mountain Top Throne.”

You can find this “throne” on the mountain northeast of Happy Hamlet. It is the lifted area that houses a research base and a Tiolet beside a rock. The throne refers to this toilet and the Gnome is right beside it.

All you then need to do is break the gnome with the Vox Pickaxe, a tier 55 battle pass reward, to unlock the Fortbyte collectible.