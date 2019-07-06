How to find Fortbyte 83 in a rock garden near the coast in Fortnite season 9

Epic Games has a habit of throwing Fortbytes into random places in Fortnite: Battle Royale—and today is no exception.

Fortbyte 83 was just added to the game this morning. It can be “found in a rock garden near the coast,” which is open to interpretation.

There are multiple gardens littered across the map, but the one that Epic wants you to visit this time is east of Pressure Plant and north of Lonely Lodge. You can see it as a brown-ish square on a small mountain near the coast.

When gliding toward this area, you can find Fortbyte 83 between the large stone golems that work on the garden—it’s hard to miss them.

The Fortbyte will be in this patch of dirt, and all you need to do to collect it is interact with it like normal before someone takes you out.