It’s time to find the next Fortbyte in Fortnite: Battle Royale.

As the new collectible added in season nine, Fortbytes are a way to unlock cool and unique rewards, as well as find out what the next season has in store by unlocking parts of a big picture over the course of the next few weeks.

This time, though, the mission is a little bit different. Fortbyte 30 can be “found somewhere between Haunted Hills and Pleasant Park.” So there’s a lot of ground to cover to actually find it.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Adam Newell

Luckily, we know exactly where to look so you can get it quickly. You’ll find this Fortbyte between two trees right where the segments B3 and C3 connect on the map. Once you skydive down into the area, it should be relatively easy to see.

Be careful, though. This area is completely in the open, which means snipers might see you as an easy target when trying to collect the Fortbyte. Make sure to box yourself in before you go ahead and get it.