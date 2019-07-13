How to find and unlock Fortnyte 94 under a frozen lake in Fortnite season 9

We’re finally getting to the late game with Fortbytes in Fortnite: Battle Royale following the latest mission becoming available earlier today.

This time, Fortbyte 94 is “accessible by using the Scarlet Scythe Pickaxe to smash a blue canoe under a frozen lake.” This will take you just north of Polar Peak.

There, you’ll discover a large frozen lake with a bunch of buildings hidden away beneath it. The one you need to head toward is the big house in the center. Break the roof using a pickaxe and drop down into it.

On the first floor, you’ll notice a sole blue canoe attached to the wall. You need to break that down with the Scarlet Scythe Pickaxe, a Tier 87 reward in the Battle Pass, for the Fortbyte to spawn.

Then you just need to collect it before you’re taken out by another player to add it to your ever-growing collection.