How to find Fortbyte 97: Found at a location hidden within Loading Screen 8

After a few days of waiting, the secret Fortbyte for Fornite: Battle Royale’s season nine, week eight reward has finally landed, tasking players to seek out the collectible hidden withing Loading Screen 8.

To complete this mission, you need to first head to Lucky Landing after completing eight of ten week’s worth of challenges. The Fortbyte will not appear until you complete this milestone.

You then want to head to the Bao Brothers restaurant in Lucky Landing, which is the lone solitary building the in at the top of the town. Climb the stairs until you come to the second floor, where you will find the Fortbyte waiting for you.

It should be right next to some weightlifting equipment and will be easy to pick up. You won’t need to do anything special to grab it, so just grab it and be on your way.

For those still struggling to find the exact location, however, the Fortbyte is in the F10 area of the ma. Its really not that hard to find or complete in comparison to other previously released Fortbytes, so it shouldn’t take you to much time.