How to find and unlock Fortbyte 75 within an airport hangar in Fortnite season 9

Fortnite: Battle Royale’s ninth season has introduced Fortbytes, and while players are late into the season, there are still daily challenges being unveiled to unlock each collectible item.

There are benefits to accessing Fortbytes, such as small cosmetic unlocks and progression toward bigger rewards down the line. Today, Fortbyte 75 was unlocked—and here’s where you can find it.

Fortbyte 75 can be “found within an airport hangar.” There is absolutely nothing that requires players to equip a certain skin cosmetic or glider or other type of item before obtaining this collectible, so players are in luck if they want to grab this one as fast as possible. All you have to do is visit the right location and pick up the Fortbyte.

Just join a default playlist match, not Playground or Creative, and glide down to Frosty Flights. When you get to the location, enter the very left airport hangar. In the corner of this hangar should be a Fortbyte under a shelf.

Once you have avoided certain death from other players, you can grab the Fortbyte and it will now be in your collection! Most collectibles like this usually require extra steps, but with the simplicity of today’s addition, it seems that going to Frosty Flights is all you need to do for this Fortbyte.