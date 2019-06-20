How to unlock Fortbyte 12 using the Nana Spray in a Molten Tunnel in Fortnite season 9

A new Fortbyte is ready to be collected in Fortnite: Battle Royale season nine.

For Fortbyte 12, Epic Games is tasking players to collect the item that’s only “accessible by using the Nana Spray in a Molten Tunnel.” This will take us to the northeast part of the map near Pressure Plant.

To find the Molten Tunnel, follow the lava river down the mountain until you come across a tunnel. You’ll need to carefully build your way down into this tunnel until you come across the Fortbyte deep inside.

Then use the “Nana Spray,” a Battle Pass reward, to unlock it. Be sure to equip the spray to your emote wheel before going into the match to save you from tons of scrolling while trying to find it.

There are weapons all around you, so be careful about other Fortnite players who might try to gun you down while you try to unlock the Fortbyte.