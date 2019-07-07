The latest Fortbyte has been unlocked and is ready to be collected in Fortnite: Battle Royale season nine.

Fortbyte 40 is “accessible with the Demi outfit on a sundial in the desert.” As the challenge suggests, you’ll need to equip the Demi skin in your Locker. This outfit is a Tier 87 reward in the season nine Battle Pass. If you haven’t reached that tier yet, you’ll need to play a lot of Fortnite before you can access this Fortbyte.

Once you have the Demi outfit unlocked and equipped, jump into a default or limited-time mode of Fortnite and head toward the “sundial in the desert.” This sundial is located on top of a small mountain southeast of Fatal Fields.

The Fortbyte should be located near the car in the middle of the sundial. As long as you have the Demi skin on, just interact with it and you’ll be finished with this challenge.