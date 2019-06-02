Another pesky Fortbyte has become available to collect today in Fortnite: Battle Royale.

These items were added with the season nine Battle Pass as a new way for players to unlock cosmetics and hidden secrets throughout the game. Unlocking Fortbytes also serves as a way to find out what season 10’s main theme will be.

Today’s mission tasks players with getting Fortbyte 80, which is “accessible by using the Bunker Basher Pickaxe to smash the rock at the highest point of the Volcano Rim.”

Screengrab via Epic Games

First, you need to own the Bunker Buster Pickaxe, which is available as a Tier 38 reward in the Battle Pass. You then need to make sure that you equip it before going on your quest.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Adam Newell

Next, head toward Pressure Plant and land just north on top of the volcano’s rim (not in the city). You should be able to find a rock on the northeastern side that just overlooks Sunny Steps.

You need to smash the rock that’s there to make the Fortbyte spawn. But if someone else smashes it before you, you need to come back and do it again yourself.

After that, collect the Fortbyte and move on to the next one.