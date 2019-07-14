This article is brought to you by HLG, game at the next level.

Today’s Fortbyte added to Fortnite: Battle Royale will send you on a scavenger hunt throughout a certain section of the map.

Fortbyte 27 can be “found somewhere within map location A4,” which will take players north of Snobby Shores.

Originally, the Fortbyte was leaked to appear above the ocean. But Epic Games has changed this, so you shouldn’t have to go on a suicide mission or build over the water to get Fortbyte 27.

The Fortbyte is actually located randomly in coordinate A4 and can appear in places like the one we found just a little northwest of Snobby Shores. It’s near the wooden house structure in the area.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Some players are also finding it in the ocean still, in other sections of the map, or in the nearby woods. The spawn point is different in each lobby, not per person, so try to follow other players (who aren’t trying to kill you) and work together to find it.

Once you reach this item, you just need to interact with it to add it to your collection.